Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's daughter Twinkle Khanna's career lasted only 6 years, and after the debacle of Mela, she decided to quit films, and married Akshay Kumar.

Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia may have been huge stars on screen, but their daughters didn’t quite follow in their footsteps. Both Twinkle and Rinke Khanna tried acting, but didn’t find much success. Eventually, they stepped away from acting, realising it wasn’t for them. But did you know that one of their daughters never even wanted to become an actress in the first place?

Twinkle Khanna, who later became a successful author, revealed that she only joined films because of pressure from her mother, Dimple Kapadia. In a recent conversation with Divya Jain, Twinkle opened up about how acting was never her dream—it was her family’s expectation.

Twinkle shared that her mother was especially excited about her becoming a heroine. She said that in many families, children end up doing what their parents do or expect them to do. Twinkle had actually applied for the CA (Chartered Accountancy) entrance exam, but her mom insisted that it was the right time for her to enter films, and she could pursue other things later.

For the unversed, Twinkle debuted in Bollywood with Bobby Deol in Barsaat (1995). She went on to impress the audience and critics with her performances in films like International Khiladi, Baadshah, Joru Ka Ghulam, Jodi No 1, and Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. However, Twinkle's career ended with the debacle of Mela, and she got married to Akshay Kumar in January 17, 2001. Later, when she left acting, she told her mom, "You pushed me into this. If I had started as a writer back then, I could’ve had a successful career much earlier." Her mother simply replied, “Well, what can you do now? You’re outdated.”

At present, Twinkle is known more for her writing than her acting. She has written several bestselling books like Mrs. Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, and Welcome to Paradise. She's happy and fulfilled in her writing career.

Twinkle also gave an important message for parents: Don’t force your unfulfilled dreams on your children. Instead, understand your child's strengths and guide them accordingly. Otherwise, she said, they’ll eventually break free and try to shine on their own terms.