Not every actor can become a superstar in Bollywood. Every aspiring artiste has ideals like Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan. However, they cannot attain the same stardom or fame their idols did. Today we will discuss one such actor who started in the South, but then dreamt big and took the leap and debuted in Bollywood.

The actor who failed in Bollywood, then later became a superstar in South

However, after making an impressive start he suffered back-to-back failure and was called flop. However, he didn't lose hope and went back to his roots. He bounced back in Telugu cinema and became a superstar, who even gave a tough competition to Amitabh Bachchan. He's none other than Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi started his career by playing anti-hero and antagonist roles. His breakthrough in the lead role happened with Khaidi (1983). In the 1980s and early 1990s, Chiranjeevi starred in various hits that also became the highest-grossing films of their respective years. Films such as Pasivadi Pranam (1987), Yamudiki Mogudu (1988), Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu (1989), Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (1990), Gang Leader (1991), and Gharana Mogudu solidified his position in Telugu cinema.

Telugu hit star failed in Bollywood?

Chiranjeevi made his Bollywood debut with Pratibandh. This movie was a super hit, and Chiranjeevi was considered to be the next superstar in Hindi films. However, his next few releases, tanked, including Aaj Ka Goonda Raaj and The Gentleman. After the two back-to-back flops, Chiranjeevi went back to Telugu cinema and continued working there.

When Chiranjeevi was called bigger than Amitabh Bachchan

As per the news report, Chiranjeevi was paid Rs 1.25 crore for his role in Aapadbandhavudu (1992), making him the highest-paid actor in India at the time and the first Indian actor to command a Rs 1 crore remuneration for a film. His film, Gharana Mogudu, was the first South Indian film to earn over Rs 10 crores in distributor share. The Week magazine labelled him "Bigger than Bachchan."

Net worth of Chiranjeevi

As Stock Market Live reported, the net worth of Chiranjeevi is estimated to be around Rs 1,650 crore.The Konnidela family (including his son Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni) has a collective net worth of Rs 4000 crore. On the work front, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Vishwambhara, which will be released in 2025.

