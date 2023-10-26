Meet first Indian actress to deliver Rs 2000 crore film, not Madhuri, Alia, Deepika, Anushka Shetty, Priyanka,Nayanthara

According to reports, the budget of Mother India, which stars Nargis Dutt in the lead role, was just Rs 60 lakh and it earned Rs 4.5 crore at the box-office

Born on June 1, 1929, Nargis Dutt was one of the best actresses to have ever worked in Hindi cinema. Born Fatima Rashid, Nargis Dutt is considered by many as one of the finest actresses in the history of Bollywood. Nargis worked in several films and earned various accolades for her superb performances.

Her most memorable film was Mother India which released in 1957. Mother Idia was selected as one of the final nominees in the 1958 Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film Category. Mother India made Nargis a superstar and showed everyone that even a female-led film could set cash registers ringing at the box-office. Besides Nargis, Mother India also had superstars like Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar, and Raajkumar in significant roles.

Mother India was the highest-grossing film of 1957. Mother India was directed by Mehboob Khan and it earned Rs 4.5 crore at the box office. Now, if we adjust the film’s lifetime business according to the inflation, then it might come around Rs 2000 crore.

It would not be wrong to say that Nargis was the first female superstar to hit gold at the box-office. According to reports, the budget of Mother India was just Rs 60 lakh and it earned Rs 4.5 crore at the box-office. Mother India earned Rs 1 lakh on first day itself. Some reports claimed that Mother India collected around Rs 8-9 crore at the worldwide box office. It is to be noted that no Indian actress has succeeded in crossing this (inflation-adjusted) lifetime business of around 2000 crore.

Note: The earnings figures mentioned in the story are based on estimates and various sources. DNA has not independently verified these numbers.