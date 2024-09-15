Meet first Indian actress to have film festival dedicated to her; not Sridevi, Rekha, Madhuri, Deepika, Priyanka, Alia

After Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar, this Indian actress to have a film festival dedicated to her.

Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan are the only two actors to have had a film festival dedicated to them. Now, this actress is all set to be the first Indian actress to have a film festival dedicated to her.

The actress we are talking about belongs to the family of superstars and has made her place in the hearts of the audience playing some of the most iconic characters. She is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor started her career with a flop, however, she went on to become a superstar playing iconic characters like Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet from Jab We Met.

Now, According to a report in Pinkvilla, a Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival is reportedly set to be announced as a tribute to the star’s 25 years in Bollywood. It will be a multi-city festival that will showcase Kareena’s film journey. Fans will get the opportunity to watch some of her most acclaimed works on the big screen once again.

The actress is currently impressing the audience with her performance in her maiden production film The Buckingham Murders. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the film had a worldwide premiere on a film festival last year and has now been released in theatres.

In a special post on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor expressed her pride in the movie, saying, “As an actor, it’s the choices one makes… And I am very proud of this choice. Please watch this story and dive into my world of crime and drama… a dream I have always had to act in or produce... but here I got the best of both worlds. To find a screen. #TheBuckinghamMurders now in cinemas.”

In The Buckingham Murders, Kareena Kapoor portrays the character of detective Jasmeet Bhamra, who has to solve an investigation related to a missing child. The cast also features Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Assad Raja, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sanjeev Mehra, Adwoa Akoto, and Zain Hussain in pivotal roles.

The actress recently delivered a hit with Crew which also starred Tabu and Kriti Sanon and is now awaiting the release of her film Singham Again. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor among others, and is scheduled to release in theatres this Diwali.

