Meet first-ever Lux brand ambassador, who got married at 15, started acting for her children after divorce; her name is...

Many Bollywood stars got their first big break through advertisements, and one of the earliest and most iconic names in this list is Leela Chitnis. She rose to fame after becoming the first Indian celebrity to endorse Lux soap, a move that turned her into a household name overnight. But her journey to stardom was far from ordinary.

Early Life and Struggles

Born into a Marathi-speaking Brahmin family in Dharwad, Karnataka, Leela Chitnis was the daughter of an English literature professor. Known for her intellect and grace, she was one of the first educated women in Indian cinema. She joined the Natyamanwantar theatre group, which was influenced by Western dramatists like Ibsen and Shaw, and performed lead roles in both tragedies and comedies. Eventually, she even started her own theatre repertory.

At the age of 15 or 16, she married Dr. Gajanan Yeshwant Chitnis, a fellow Maharashtrian from her community. The couple had four sons, and together, they supported India’s freedom movement. However, after their divorce, Leela took up teaching and later turned to acting to support her children.

Breaking into Films

She began in minor roles and stunt films, eventually gaining recognition for her role in Gentleman Daku (1937), where she played a well-dressed female crook in male attire. The Times of India featured her as the first graduate "society lady" to enter Indian films—a rare achievement in that era. She worked with leading studios like Prabhat Pictures and Ranjit Movietone, and her talent soon brought her to Bombay Talkies, where she became a leading lady.

Rise to Stardom

Leela Chitnis became a major star following the success of Kangan, replacing Devika Rani as the top female star at Bombay Talkies. She formed a much-loved on-screen pair with Ashok Kumar, starring in socially conscious hits like Azad (1940), Bandhan (1940), and Jhoola (1941). Ashok Kumar even credited her with teaching him how to emote with his eyes.

The Lux Ad That Made History

Though she was already a rising star, her popularity soared when she became the first celebrity in India to endorse Lux soap. The advertisement made her a household name and helped bridge the gap between film stars and mass audiences, setting a trend that continues even today.

A Legacy Beyond Stardom

Leela Chitnis continued acting well into the 1980s, transitioning from romantic roles to the quintessential mother figure in countless films. She is remembered not just for her acting but for breaking barriers as one of the most educated and progressive women in Indian cinema.

Her journey—from a teenage bride and struggling single mother to a theater artist, film star, and ad icon—remains an inspiring chapter in Bollywood’s history.