This filmmaker was reportedly slapped by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's long friendship hit a rough patch in 2012 after a reported dispute between SRK and Farah's husband, filmmaker Shirish Kunder, at a party hosted by Sanjay Dutt.

Media reports claimed that Shah Rukh slapped Shirish at the event, resulting in a major fallout between them. However, Farah later addressed the incident during her appearance on NDTV's Your Call, stating that there was no physical altercation.

She recalled, "Shah Rukh told me he held Shirish, and he said, ‘I was very happy that he didn’t strike back because he kept my respect.’ So that also has become a rumour, that now the perception has become more than it should. But I think what we learnt all of us from that was that it’s gone too far, and it’s like you know, when you need a splash of, when two people are fighting you need to throw a bucket of water on their face."

Who is Shirish Kunder?

Shirish Kunder, born on May 24, 1973, is an Indian filmmaker and film editor. He began his career as an editor on 21 films, starting with Champion in 2000. Kunder made his debut as a screenwriter and director with Jaan-E-Mann in 2006. He is married to choreographer and director Farah Khan, whom he met while working on her 2004 film Main Hoon Na.

Worked with Salman, Akshay, Preity

Shirish Kunder, who worked as an electronics engineer at Motorola for four years, made his directorial debut with Jaan-E-Mann, where he directed, edited, and composed the score for the film starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Preity Zinta, released on October 20, 2006. He also co-produced and co-wrote Tees Maar Khan with Twinkle Khanna and Ronnie Screwvala, editing and composing its title track for the December 24, 2010, release featuring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Akshaye Khanna.

Kunder's second directorial effort, Joker, was released on August 31, 2012, where he handled writing, producing, directing, editing, and composing the music, starring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Shreyas Talpade.