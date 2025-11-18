Meet female singer, acted in just one film, attempted suicide at 20 after being fat-shamed: 'Consumed half a bottle of...'

Neha Bhasin was a part of India's first all-girls pop group Viva. After a Channel V executive made disrespectful comments about her body in a room full of people, the singer attempted suicide by consuming more than half a bottle of fat burners.

Popular female playback singer Neha Bhasin is known for her several hit Bollywood songs including Jag Ghoomeya in Sultan, Kuch Khaas Hai in Fashion, Dhunki in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Chashni in Bharat. Her singing journey began at the age of 18 when she won the singing reality show Channel V's Coke [V] Popstars in 2002, along with four other young singers - Seema Ramchandani, Pratichee Mohapatra, Mahua Kamat and Anushka Manchanda. They formed India's first all-girls music group Viva.

In a podcast with comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa earlier this year, Neha recalled that she was put on fat burners a year after becoming a part of Viva. She shared that she was unaware of their effects at such a young age. She also recalled a shocking incident when one of the executives from Channel V made disrespectful comments about her body in a room full of people.

"He paused a music video, circled my stomach on screen, and said 'See, you are so fat. Because of this, we can't release the video.' I was 50 kg at that time. I remember going home and, in anger, consuming more than half a bottle of fat burners. That was my way of trying to commit suicide. For two days, I was throwing up. The band did not know what had happened", Neha stated.

While everyone knows about her singing career, not many know that Neha Bhasin also tried her hand at acting. She starred in the 2012 black comedy film Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi, that also featured Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey. The movie received horrible reviews from the audiences and critics, and bombed at the box office. The singer was also a part of the controversial reality shows Bigg Boss OTT Season 1, hosted by Karan Johar, and Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan, in 2021.

