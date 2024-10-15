Before delivering a superhit film in 2023, this actor struggled to make a strong comeback.

John Abraham, who is one of the most talented actors in India, won hearts when he portrayed the antagonist, Jim, in the 2023 blockbuster spy thriller Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan as the patriotic soldier.

But do you know before delivering a superhit film in 2023, the actor struggled to make a strong comeback in Bollywood. Let's take a look at his life:

Early Life

John Abraham was born in Bombay, Maharashtra, on December 17, 1972, into a family with mixed religious and ethnic backgrounds. His father is a Malayali Syrian Christian from Kerala, and his mother is an Irani Zoroastrian with many relatives in Iran.

Also known as Farhan

Abraham's Zoroastrian name is "Farhan," but he was baptized as "John." He has a younger brother named Alan and considers himself spiritual, though he doesn’t follow any specific religion.

He grew up in Mumbai and attended Bombay Scottish School. Later, he went to Jai Hind College at the University of Mumbai and earned an MBA from NMIMS. His cousin, Susy Matthew, is an author known for her novels, including In a Bubble of Time.

Career

John Abraham began his modeling career in the music video for Surma by Jazzy B. He later joined a media company called Time & Space Media Entertainment Promotions Ltd., which closed due to financial issues. He then worked as a media planner for Enterprises-Nexus.

In 1999, he won the Gladrags Manhunt Contest and placed second at Manhunt International in the Philippines. He modeled in Hong Kong, London, and New York City, appearing in commercials and music videos for artists like Pankaj Udhas and Babul Supriyo. To improve his acting skills, he completed a course at Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute while balancing modeling assignments.

Setback

In 2021, John Abraham appeared in Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2, both of which performed poorly at the box office. He made a cameo in his production Sardar Ka Grandson on Netflix and produced, wrote, and starred in the sci-fi action film Attack: Part 1 (2022), which received mixed reviews and grossed ₹22.70 crore worldwide. His second release in 2022 was the psychological thriller Ek Villain Returns, which also flopped, earning ₹68.64 crore.

Comeback

In November 2022, he produced the romantic comedy Tara Vs Bilal. Abraham's 2023 film Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, received positive reviews and became a massive success, grossing ₹1,050 crore worldwide. Upcoming projects include Tehran and The Diplomat, set for release on January 11, 2024.

Personal life

During the filming of Jism in 2002, John Abraham began dating co-star Bipasha Basu, and they were often referred to as a supercouple in the media until their breakup in 2011. He is now married to Priya Runchal, an Indian-American financial analyst from McLeod Ganj, whom he met in Mumbai in December 2010, and they married on January 3, 2014. A fitness enthusiast, Abraham abstains from smoking, alcohol, and drugs, which often leads him to avoid parties. He is also a collector of sport bikes.