Of all the people who try to make a successful career in Bollywood, only a few can pass the test. Many actors and actresses work tirelessly for years but fail to leave a mark in the hearts of the audiences. However, today we will tell you about an actor who made his debut 22 years back and despite witnessing highs and lows, is now counted among one of the most dependable stars in Bollywood. We are talking about none other than John Abraham, often referred to as the bodybuilder action hero of Bollywood.

Born in December 1972, John Abraham's Zoroastrian name is 'Farhan', but he was baptised with the name 'John'. John Abraham started his career doing modelling but eventually made his Bollywood debut with Jism in 2003. The film, co-starring Bipasha Basu, was a hit at the box office and John Abraham's film career, who was the top model of India before he ventured into Bollywood, was off to a flying start.

John Abraham continued to appear in films post Jism but his breakthrough finally came in 2004, after he played the antagonist Kabir, in Yash Raj Films hit franchise Dhoom, which was the third highest-grossing film of the year. John Abraham, over the years, worked with many superstars including Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan among others.

While John Abraham did see a certain dip in his career for a few years, he again emerged on top after starring as the main antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's megahit film Pathaan in 2023.

On the work front, John Abraham will be next seen in Tehran directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, and The Diplomat, scheduled to be released on March 7, 2025.

John Abraham leads a private life, away from the limelight. Early on in his career, he was in a highly publicised relationship with Bipasha Basu. The two eventually broke up, after which, John Abraham, in 2014, married Priya Runchal, an Indian-American financial analyst and investment banker from the US.