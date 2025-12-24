Meet Eshaan Roshan: Hrithik Roshan's newly married cousin, was part of Krrish 3, Kaabil as..., dated popular TV actress for 10 years, she is...

Rakesh Roshan's nephew, Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Eshaan Roshan, got married to Aishwarya Singh on December 23, 2025. Read on to know more about him.

The Roshans are ending 2025 on a high note. The family is celebrating the union of Eshaan Roshan and Aishwarya Singh. Their big fat Indian wedding attracted headlines. The entire Roshan family, along with Hrithik's girlfriend, Saba Azad, attended the wedding festivities, giving out couple goals in their traditional attire. Eshaan Roshan's wedding was the biggest highlight of December 2025. Let's learn more about Eshaan and his association with Hrithik.

Who is Eshaan Roshan?

Eshaan is the son of music director Rajesh Roshan and Kanchan Roshan. Rajesh's elder brother, Rakesh, is his uncle, and his son, superstar Hrithik Roshan, is Eshaan's cousin. Eshaan also has a sister, Pashmina Roshan.

What does Eshaan Roshan do?

As per his LinkedIn profile, Eshaan is currently working as a producer at HRX Films. Earlier, he had assisted his uncle as an AD (assistant director) in Krrish 3 and Kaabil.

On his Instagram, Eshaan shared the latest ad films and projects produced under his supervision.

Eshaan Roshan dated a TV actress for a decade

As per the reports, Eshaan Roshan was in a relationship with TV actress Ridhima Pandit for over a decade. As per the media reports, Ridhima and Eshaan met at 14, and since then, they have been together. However, as they grew up, they moved on and went on different paths. In an interview, Ridhima said, "I have never spoken about my personal life, and that's not going to change even now. All I can say is, Eshaan is still very much a part of my life; he is a dear friend."

In another interview, Eshaan said, "Today's generation has become emotionally unavailable. The more you look for love, the more it eludes you. So, I have stopped focusing on it now. There should be some sort of exclusivity in a relationship. I don't mean to say that the person should be available for me all the time, but his love life should be equally important as other aspects."

Eshaan Roshan is now married to...

Eshaan Roshan got married to his longtime partner, Aishwarya Singh. The couple got married on December 23, 2025, in a grand wedding ceremony attended by the Roshan family and close friends in Mumbai.