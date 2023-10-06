Headlines

Meet engineer-turned-photographer, cameraman behind Ranbir-Alia, Sid-Kiara, Parineeti-Raghav Chadha's wedding pictures

Siddharth Sharma, founder of a Bengaluru-based wedding photography and film company, House of the Clouds is the wedding photographer of several Bollywood celebrities.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

Bollywood weddings are among the most-followed events in India. These are dissected in every detail, down to the decorations and attire. They can be incredibly romantic affairs where tradition and extravagance are combined in the settings, attire, and theme-related décor, or private ceremonies where not much is said. And only a chosen handful are given the opportunity to capture this firsthand and share it with the rest of the world.

Recently, Parineeti Chopra and AAP Raghav Chadha tied the knot in an intimate wedding and a few hours later their pictures surfaced online which left people awestruck. And just like this, every other wedding picture has left people dreaming. So, now you must be wondering who is taking these beautiful wedding pictures of Ranbir-Alia, Kiara Advani-Siddharth Malhotra and more. 

Meet Siddharth Sharma, founder of a Bengaluru-based wedding photography and film company, House of the Clouds. 

Since 2016, Sharma and his crew have photographed over 250 weddings, but they've also gained notoriety for capturing some of the largest celebrity weddings, including that of actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, among others. The recent wedding of content creators Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray was also captured by House On The Clouds. 

In an interview, he revealed that he was an engineer by profession. He worked in the IT sector in the US until 2012. He didn’t own a camera for the longest time and in winter when it used to get dark early and not much to do, he started doing conceptual photography inside his tiny room. 

In 2014, when he was back in India, his friend from the US asked him to do a wedding photoshoot just because he owned a camera. While he shot that wedding, it still wasn’t his profession. Finally, in 2015, after doing a couple of photoshoots for his friends and uploading those pictures on the internet, he got his first paid assignment to shoot a wedding. 

Sharma’s first celebrity wedding was when Bollywood director Luv Ranjan (of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar fame) got married to Alisha Vaid. And then later Ranbir and Alia’s wedding.

