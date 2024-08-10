Twitter
Meet engineer-turned-actress who gave no solo hits in 10 years, quit acting, now runs homemade food services for...

This actress, who failed to make a mark in Bollywood, now runs a homemade food service.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 04:59 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet engineer-turned-actress who gave no solo hits in 10 years, quit acting, now runs homemade food services for...
Payal Rohatgi
Several Bollywood actors, who failed to make an impact in the film industry, quit acting and started their own businesses. One such actress, who quit films after flops, tried her luck in TV and later left acting. 

The actress we are talking about worked with several stars like Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more, but failed to give a single solo hit in 10 years. She is none other than Payal Rohatgi. 

Payal Rohatgi was born in Hyderabad and earned a degree in computer engineering and was also a Gujarat Board Topper. She started her career as a model and participated in Femina Miss India pageant and later won the title of Supermodel Miss Tourism World. 

After modeling for several brands, in 2002, the actress made her acting debut with the movie Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai? and then went on to star in several Bollywood films like 36 China Town, Rakht, Dhol, Fun-Can Be Dangerous Sometimes and more. However, in her career of 10 years, the actress failed to give a single solo hit. 

She ventured into television in 2007 with the reality show Fear Factor and even participated in Bigg Boss season 2, Nach Baliye, Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was last seen in the show Lock Upp where she was the first runner-up. She also starred in TV shows like Humsafar and Suryaputra Karn

Payal Rohatgi ventured into the food industry with her new startup, Healthy Hustle, aimed at providing homemade meals to travelers. The actress revealed that Healthy Hustle will be providing a range of traditional dishes, including poha, paratha, vegetable dishes, khichdi, paneer paratha, and aloo puri. The startup will collaborate with IRCTC, allowing passengers to place orders through the Healthy Hustle website and, eventually, via the IRCTC app. The service will be available to passengers traveling through Andheri station, with plans to expand to other locations in the future.

