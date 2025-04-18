Yo Yo Honey Singh has again sparked dating rumours, and this time his rumoured girlfriend is a popular model and influencer.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has again made headlines, not for his work or professional life, but for his personal life. Ever since he got divorced from Shalini Talwar in 2022, the rapper has been linked with a few celebs, including Nushrratt Bharuccha. Recently, Honey Singh was spotted celebrating the birthday of model Emma Bakr, and their video from the bash went viral, sparking dating rumours.

Honey Singh celebrates Emma Bakr's birthday

In a video shared by the model, she and Honey Singh were seen in a seemingly birthday bash, where Bakr was welcomed with a special cake, filled with toppings of fruits. Honey Singh and other attendees (probably their friends) were also seen clapping and celebrating her special day. Singh shared the video on her Instagram in collab with Emma. The video is shared with the caption, "Happy Birthday Cleopatra @model_emaa! Love u steve bro."

Who is Emma Bakr?

Emma Bakr is an Egyptian model and actress, frequently featuring in Honey Singh's music videos. As per the media reports, Emma is the same person Honey Singh was seen with publicly in late 2023. She also featured in his music video Kalaastar. However, her name was reported differently at that time. Emma is quite active on Instagram, with 267K followers, and follows 807 users.

Netizens' reaction to Honey Singh and Emma Bakr's video

The birthday celebration of Emma has sparked dating rumours with Honey Singh. Several netizens have commented on their video, with many praising their chemistry. A netizen wrote, "Enjoy mere bhai." Another netizen mocked Badshah and wrote, "Life ho toh Yo Yo jaisi varna zinda toh Gian bhi hai." One of the netizens wrote, "Lagta ha paji ko pasnd aa gayi hai yeh."

Honey Singh was once married to...

Honey Singh was married to his childhood sweetheart, Shalini Talwar. Reportedly, they met during met in 2001 while attending tuition classes in Delhi and dated for about 10 years. They got married in a traditional Sikh ceremony on January 23, 2011, at a farmhouse in Delhi. However, the two ended their marriage in 2021. In August 2021, Shalini Talwar filed a case against Honey Singh in Delhi's Tis Hazari Court under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.1. She made serious allegations against him and his family, including domestic violence, physical assault, sexual violence, mental harassment, emotional abuse, and financial fraud.