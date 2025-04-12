Alia Bhatt looked chic, dressed in a white T-shirt and black jeggings, holding Edward in her arms. The actress captioned the photo, saying, "A picture with my prince, clicked by my princess. #HappyPetDay," revealing that the photo was taken by none other than her beloved daughter Raha.

Alia Bhatt, wishing her fans a Happy Pet Day, shared an adorable photo, posing with her beloved cat Edward, who was gifted to her by her then-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. In the photo, Alia Bhatt lovingly posed with Edward on her lap in what looked like a playroom of her daughter Raha. However, what caught everyone's attention was not the photo but the caption that Alia Bhatt shared along with it. Alia Bhatt looked chic, dressed in a white T-shirt and black jeggings, holding Edward in her arms. The actress captioned the photo, saying, "A picture with my prince, clicked by my princess. #HappyPetDay," revealing that the photo was taken by none other than her beloved daughter Raha.

Fans couldn’t help but praise Raha's amazing photography skills in the comment section of the post. One user wrote, "Raha probably said, ‘Smile, Mama!’ with the biggest grin herself," while another said, "Raha’s tiny hands holding the camera, but oh-so-big love in a click. Mama’s little fan is already her sweetest photographer!" Celebrity makeup stylist, Puneet B Saini, who has closely worked with Alia Bhatt for many years, also commented on the post saying, "Awwwww …. The best caption ever !!!!"

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the action film, Jigra, backed by her mentor Karan Johar. The film, co-starring Vedang Raina, proved to be a dud at the box office. Alia Bhatt will now be seen in YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led spy film, Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is scheduled to release in theatres on December 25. She also has Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal starrer, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama Love & War, which is currently under production.

In an earlier interview, speaking about the film, Vicky Kaushal told Pinkvilla, "We’ve just started working on the film. I have great comfort working with Ranbir and Alia — this is my second film with both, after Sanju and Raazi. They are very easy to work with and incredibly talented. So it’s fun on set. I can’t reveal anything about the film, but I’m looking forward to Chhaava and Love & War."

