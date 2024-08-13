Meet Dr Zirak Marker, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's friend, author of Abhishek Bachchan 'liked' viral divorce post

Dr Zirak Marker has been linked to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for a while now. He is a close friend of the Rai family. He and his wife Priya are also often seen holidaying with both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's married life has been the talk of the town for many months now. The news of an alleged rift between the two has been going on for quite some time now. The rumours about their divorce were further fanned when recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not accompany the rest of the Bachchan family to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Even though Abhishek Bachchan recently clarified that he was "still married", people have been speculating about the relationship status of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The rumours first started when Abhishek Bachchan liked a post on "grey divorces" on social media. The post, initially shared by author Heena Khandelwal, also had contributions from Dr Zirak Marker, a child and adolescent psychiatrist.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also present at his book ‘Parenting In The Age Of Anxiety’ launch. Many netizens have, so far, digged up old photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Dr Zirak Marker, claiming that he could be causing the rift between Bollywood famous couple.

But, do you know who is Dr Zirak Marker?

Dr Zirak Marker hails from Mumbai and is one of the most celebrated child and family psychiatrists. He is the Medical Director at the Aditya Birla Integrated School and the senior psychiatrist and consultant to MPower, an initiative launched by Neerja and Ananya Birla.

He was trained under child and adolescent psychiatry specialist Dr Klaus Schreiber who is based in Bronx, New York.

Dr Zirak Marker has more than 20 years of clinical experience in educational psychology, specialising in supporting children and their families.

