Meet Divya Bharti's sister who made superhit debut, worked with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, was told to quit acting by Sanjay Dutt because..., her name is..

How is Kainaat Arora related to Divya Bharti? Grand Masti star is the cousin of the late Divya Bharti, who witnessed a meteoric rise and then suddenly died in the early 90s. Calling this a complicated legacy, Kainaat Arora said, "If Divya wasn’t my cousin, maybe I would have had a better career."

The glitz and glamour of the film industry often overshadows the difficult roads many actors have to take to achieve success and fame. For Kainaat Arora, who made her debut with Grand Masti, her journey in the film industry was always marred with comparisons and missed opportunities.

Who is Kainaat Arora?

Kainaat Arora made special appearances in Akshay Kumar's Khatta Meetha and Ajith Kumar's Mankatha before she made her Bollywood debut in Grand Masti as Marlow. The film, directed by Indra Kumar and starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2013. Kainaat Arora made a stunning debut and was sure of achieving success; however, after her career began in 2010, she has worked only in a handful of films.

How is Kainaat Arora related to Divya Bharti?

Many are unaware that Kainaat Arora is the cousin of the late Divya Bharti, the actress who witnessed a meteoric rise and then suddenly died in the early 90s. Calling this a complicated legacy, Kainaat Arora told IANS in a recent interview, "If Divya wasn’t my cousin, maybe I would have had a better career. Still, I am her biggest fan."

Why did Sanjay Dutt ask Divya Bharti's sister to quit acting?

In the same interview, Kainaat Arora also opened up about a piece of advice she received from Sanjay Dutt early in her career. She revealed that the veteran actor once cautioned her against joining the film industry. Reflecting on the guidance she received from her co-stars over the years, Kainaat Arora revealed that both Ajith Kumar and Sanjay Dutt once advised her against joining the film industry.

Recalling her time working with Ajith Kumar in Mankatha, she shared, "Ajith told me, ‘Kainaat, you are too simple. You need to be fully prepared because the journey is not easy'." Sanjay Dutt, too, had given her similar advice during the early phase of her career.

Kainaat Arora is still an active part of the film industry and was last seen in the 2022 film, Ishq Pashmina, starring Bhavin Bhanushali, Malti Chahar, and Zarina Wahab.

