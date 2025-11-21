Meet director who called himself 'Steven Spielberg of India', delivered 3 blockbusters, but then made India's worst movies, lost career due to..., he is...

Sajid Khan, brother of Farah Khan, started his career in film direction with the blockbuster Heyy Babyy. After hitting a hat-trick of successful films, Sajid became overconfident, throwing huge claims and making unintentionally funny statements.

Every filmmaker aspires to become the biggest storyteller who can hypnotise the masses with their work and narrate the story most entertainingly. Usually in the glamour world, people tend to take success to their heads. Today, we will discuss one such director who struggled to get his first film. Did odd jobs, despite having a filmy connection, started as a TV host, before turning to cinema. He came, he saw, and conquered. The success intoxicated him with ego, and he went on to make huge claims. As a result, he soon hit his low, and his career was almost finished.

Sajid Khan: The odd jobs he did to survive

Sajid Khan's father, filmmaker Kamran Khan, produced a few films that flopped badly, leading to his bankruptcy. Soon, Kamran passed away, and Sajid Khan and his sister faced significant financial hardship after his demise. To help his family repay debts, a young Sajid, at 16, while in college, worked as a DJ at various parties and social events.

Sajid Khan's career boost from TV host to director

Sajid soon ventured into television, becoming a VJ and host on a few shows. His knack for humour and entertaining hosting made him popular. Finally, in 2006, Sajid got his first big break in direction, directing a short story segment in Darna Zaroori Hai. Next year, Sajid directed his first major feature film, Heyy Babyy, with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan. This film was a runaway success, and Sajid delivered two more hits with Akshay and Riteish- Housefull and Housefull 2.

When arrogance hit Sajid Khan hard

With 3 back-to-back hits, Sajid became arrogant, and he went on to give outlandish statements in interviews. In a conversation, Sajid went on to say, "People call me the Spielberg of India." Sajid asserted that before Spielberg, it was said that a filmmaker should never start their career with a movie based on an animal or a child. Khan said that he and Spielberg have broken the said rule, thus making him the Spielberg of India.

During Himmatwala (2013), he went on to claim at a press conference that his remake of Jeetendra's classic will be Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing film. He also publicly slammed his critics and issued an open challenge about his film's box office collection. However, Himmatwala tanked at the box office, marking the beginning of his downfall. In 2015, Sajid directed Humshakals with Saif Ali Khan, Riteish, and Ram Kapoor. This film was a bigger flop than Himmatwala, and even the actors involved in the project eventually disowned it.

Sajid Khan's career was destroyed after...

Sajid Khan has faced multiple accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct from at least nine women during India's #MeToo movement. Saloni Chopra, Rachel White, Simran Suri, Navina Bole, Mandana Karimi, Sherlyn Chopra, Aahana Kumra, Dimple Paul (Paula), and journalist Karishma Upadhyay have accused Sajid of indecency. These allegations led to heavy repercussions. Sajid had to step down from directing Housefull 4. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) imposed a one-year ban on him from directing films, which was lifted in March 2019.

Sajid Khan's comeback

Sajid made his comeback with Bigg Boss 16 (2022-2023), and he stood tall in the game until he had to take an exit after his contract ended. On the work front, Sajid was supposed to make his directorial comeback with 100%. The movie stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shehnaaz Gill in the lead roles. However, there has been no update on the movie since the announcement was made. Now, Sajid is working on the debut film of Govinda's son, Yashvardhan Ahuja.