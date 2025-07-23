Meet director, who performed poojas as priest; worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, is now...

Umesh Shukla, who has directed Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG - Oh My God and Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out, is now awaiting the release of Heer Express.

Filmmaker Umesh Shukla directed Akshay Kumar in the 2012 satirical drama OMG – Oh My God, and also worked with Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in the 2018 comedy 102 Not Out, knows the exact point of difference between faith and blind faith. In his recent interview, Umesh revealed that he used to be a priest, and did pooja in people's houses.

Talking to IANS, he said, "I come from such a Brahmin family, that till the time I graduated, I used to go to people's houses, and perform Satyanarayan pooja, Lakshmi pooja, Nishadiya and other poojas. I used to get it done, myself, as a Brahmin. I used to go, in a dhoti and kurta, and get it done. So, our ritual was there. And with regards to that, I used to ask a lot of questions to my father, and my grandfather, and in that, I used to see loopholes. So, that came in handy, while I was working on the script of OMG – Oh My God."

He further shared, "The humour and satire in the film came out very well. And definitely, working with Paresh bhai, Akshay ji, Om Puri, Mithun ji, such towering personalities. Everyone was such a strong artist, with great chemistry. Telling them that such things used to happen with me, in my childhood, and now, you have to bring it up, on screen. So, those interactions were very amazing. It was a lot of fun."

Umesh Shukla is now awaiting the release of his next film Heer Express. The family drama, that stars Divita Juneja, Prit Kamani, Ashutosh Rana, and Gulshan Grover in the leading roles, will release in cinemas on August 8. Shukla's last release Aankh Micholi, featuring Sharman Joshi, Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dassani, bombed at the box office in 2023.

