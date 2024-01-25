Meet director whose 13 out of 16 films were blockbusters, made several actors superstars but...

Twitter
Headlines

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

10 Calcium-rich dry fruits for healthy bones

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar, lost 4 million followers on TikTok, fought depression, slapped..

Republic Day 2024: ​5 bikes used by Indian Army

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

From Ranbir's Animal to Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter: Eric Pillai continues his sonic mastery!

Rohit Shetty bashes Munawar Faruqui, calls him non deserving in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Aap itne boring…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet director whose 13 out of 16 films were blockbusters, made several actors superstars but...

His directorial debut was the action thriller 'Kalicharan' (1976) which he obtained through a recommendation by Shatrughan Sinha. The film was successful and Subhash Ghai found a new path.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 03:23 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Whenever a great director is mentioned in the film world, Subhash Ghai's name is definitely taken. Subhash Ghai is one of those few directors whose 13 out of 16 films proved to be blockbuster hits. What's more, he has also given many superstars to Bollywood. Subhash Ghai is a film director who is called the second 'showman' of Bollywood because of his skills and presence in every field related to filmmaking. Subhash Ghai is a film director, producer, scriptwriter as well as an actor. 

Subhash Ghai was born in Nagpur in 1954. His father was a dentist in Delhi. Subhash Ghai graduated in commerce from Rohtak and then went to pursue graduation in Cinema from the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune. Here, he learned the nuances of cinema and after that, he reached Mumbai to try his luck. But, in Mumbai then it was not easy to get work in films without any acquaintance. Subhash Ghai's initial dream was to become a hero and he worked hard for acting. He also managed to get small roles in some films but acting was probably not written in his destiny. After struggling for a few years, when Subhash Ghai felt that nothing was going to happen in acting, he entered the world of direction.

His directorial debut was the action thriller 'Kalicharan(1976) which he obtained through a recommendation by Shatrughan Sinha. The film was successful and Subhash Ghai found a new path. In 1980, Subhash Ghai made the film 'Karz' with Rishi Kapoor, which created a stir at the box office. The story and songs of this film were superhit. He directed superhit films one after the other which created a stir in Bollywood. By giving brilliant films like 'Hero', 'Jung', 'Karma', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Saudagar', 'Pardes', 'Khalnayak', and 'Taal', he proved that he is a man who can dominate in every field.

It is said that a person's first passion never dies. Acting was Subhash Ghai's first hobby and to fulfill it, he appears in each of his films in a guest role.  

Subhash Ghai not only made films, he launched many new stars in films and those stars proved to be hits in the film world. Stars like Jackie Shroff, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Mahima Chaudhary, and Manisha Koirala all owe their career to Subhash Ghai. Subhash Ghai has given many new and unique things to Bollywood. He is the first film producer who started a film insurance policy in Bollywood.

Not only this but due to his efforts, the way for films to get finance from banks was paved. Let us tell you that Subhash Ghai runs an acting school named Whistling Woods in Mumbai, which is counted among the best acting schools in the world.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

ICC honours Zimbabwe with Spirit of Cricket Award 2023 for this heartwarming on-field gesture - Watch

Laapataa Ladies trailer: Two young brides lost on train lead to hilarious misadventures in Kiran Rao's comeback film

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

WWE’s Vince McMahon accused of rape, sex trafficking by former employee

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE