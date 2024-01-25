Meet director whose 13 out of 16 films were blockbusters, made several actors superstars but...

His directorial debut was the action thriller 'Kalicharan' (1976) which he obtained through a recommendation by Shatrughan Sinha. The film was successful and Subhash Ghai found a new path.

Whenever a great director is mentioned in the film world, Subhash Ghai's name is definitely taken. Subhash Ghai is one of those few directors whose 13 out of 16 films proved to be blockbuster hits. What's more, he has also given many superstars to Bollywood. Subhash Ghai is a film director who is called the second 'showman' of Bollywood because of his skills and presence in every field related to filmmaking. Subhash Ghai is a film director, producer, scriptwriter as well as an actor.

Subhash Ghai was born in Nagpur in 1954. His father was a dentist in Delhi. Subhash Ghai graduated in commerce from Rohtak and then went to pursue graduation in Cinema from the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune. Here, he learned the nuances of cinema and after that, he reached Mumbai to try his luck. But, in Mumbai then it was not easy to get work in films without any acquaintance. Subhash Ghai's initial dream was to become a hero and he worked hard for acting. He also managed to get small roles in some films but acting was probably not written in his destiny. After struggling for a few years, when Subhash Ghai felt that nothing was going to happen in acting, he entered the world of direction.

His directorial debut was the action thriller 'Kalicharan' (1976) which he obtained through a recommendation by Shatrughan Sinha. The film was successful and Subhash Ghai found a new path. In 1980, Subhash Ghai made the film 'Karz' with Rishi Kapoor, which created a stir at the box office. The story and songs of this film were superhit. He directed superhit films one after the other which created a stir in Bollywood. By giving brilliant films like 'Hero', 'Jung', 'Karma', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Saudagar', 'Pardes', 'Khalnayak', and 'Taal', he proved that he is a man who can dominate in every field.

It is said that a person's first passion never dies. Acting was Subhash Ghai's first hobby and to fulfill it, he appears in each of his films in a guest role.

Subhash Ghai not only made films, he launched many new stars in films and those stars proved to be hits in the film world. Stars like Jackie Shroff, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Mahima Chaudhary, and Manisha Koirala all owe their career to Subhash Ghai. Subhash Ghai has given many new and unique things to Bollywood. He is the first film producer who started a film insurance policy in Bollywood.

Not only this but due to his efforts, the way for films to get finance from banks was paved. Let us tell you that Subhash Ghai runs an acting school named Whistling Woods in Mumbai, which is counted among the best acting schools in the world.