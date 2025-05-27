Shirish Kunder made his directorial debut with Jaan-E-Mann (2006), starring Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Preity Zinta. After Jaan-E-Mann, Shirish Kunder directed only 3 films in his career, including Joker, an 18-minute short film titled Kriti, and a Netflix Original Film titled Mrs Serial Killer.

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan has had a long and illustrious career in the film industry so far, directing superstars like Shah Rukh Khan in films and choreographing more than a hundred songs in over 80 films. While people are aware of Farah Khan and her career in films, many are in the dark when it comes to her personal life, especially her husband, Shirish Kunder, whom she married in 2004. Shirish Kunder and Farah Khan first met on the sets of her directorial debut Main Hoon Na (2004), in which the former worked as an editor. The couple got married in December 2004 and became parents to triplets - one son and two daughters - in 2008 through in vitro fertilisation.

While Farah Khan is an active part of the industry and likes to be in the limelight through social media, Shirish Kunder prefers to be in the shadows, concentrating on his work and his personal life. While Farah Khan was born into a film family, Shirish Kunder had no connections. He worked as an electronics engineer at Motorola for four years before changing his profession.

Farah Khan is the daughter of Menaka Irani, the sister of former child actors Honey Irani and Daisy Irani. This makes Farah Khan the first cousin of Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

Shirish Kunder, on the other hand, has no connections in the film industry. He started his career as a film editor on 21 films, starting with Champion (2000), before moving to scriptwriting and direction.

Shirish Kunder made his directorial debut with Jaan-E-Mann (2006), starring Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Preity Zinta. After Jaan-E-Mann, Shirish Kunder directed only 3 films in his career, including Joker, an 18-minute short film titled Kriti, and a Netflix Original Film titled Mrs Serial Killer. All these films did not do well at the box office.

Shirish Kunder did not have a theatrical release after the failure of Akshay Kumar's film Joker and has yet to announce his next project. Talking about Farah Khan, these days she is seen making YouTube vlogs with celebrities, cooking their favourite dishes, and also serving as a judge on reality shows.

