This director is well known for delivering back-to-back blockbusters with the biggest stars of Bollywood, and she's not Zoya Akhtar.

There's a reason why the director is called the captain of the ship. The director's vision gives life to the script and translates words into extravaganza visuals. Farah Khan, the blockbuster director needs no introduction. She has the biggest blockbusters with Shah Rukh Khan including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.

Speaking about Happy New Year (2014), this film marks Shah Rukh and Farah's third and till now, last collaboration. The heist comedy also stars, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, and Vivaan Shah. Recently in a conversation, Farah revealed that for this film, a producer offered her Rs 10 crore to launch his son in it. However, Farah rejected the offer as she was pertinent to cast Vivaan. For the unversed, Vivaan is Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah's younger son.

In an interview with comedian and writer Zakir Khan, Farah recalled the incident where she chose to cast Vivaan Shah, the son of Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, instead of the producer’s son. Farah shared, “You won’t believe it, but during Happy New Year, a producer offered me Rs 10 crore to cast his son. Being a ‘Jhansi Ki Rani,’ I said, ‘I will never do this.’ I won’t do injustice to the film. What if Shah Rukh gets to know that I took Rs 10 crore to cast him in the film? Never, I won’t do that. I cast Vivaan Shah because I thought he was the person who fit perfectly for the character and the film.”

Farah Khan revived Arjun Rampal and Shreyas Talpade's career with her films

With the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, Farah brought Arjun Rampal back into the A-listers. He already got a golden revival in Bollywood with Don (2006), but his performance as the main antogonist in Om Shanti Om took his career to another level. Similarly, Om Shanti Om is also responsible for breaking Shreyas Talpade's chain of flops. It's been 10 years, and Farah is yet to announce her next directorial. Her fans will surely love what she will bring next.

