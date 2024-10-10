We are talking about none other than Neeru Bajwa, one of the most successful and highest-paid actresses in the history of Punjabi cinema. Neeru Bajwa was born in Canada to immigrants from Punjab.

Whenever a film is made, not only the lead cast but also side artists and other supporting characters are also as essential as they help take the story forward. However, sometimes it might happen that with time, the lead cast of a film might disappear from the industry but, the faces seen in the background reach the heights of fame. Today, we will tell you about the 1996 film Beqabu starring Mamta Kulkarni and Sanjay Kapur. One of the songs from the film titled 'Tu Woh Tu Hai' picturised on Mamta Kulkarni and Sanjay Kapur was a superhit for the chemistry of the lead actors. Now, 28 years later, both Mamta Kulkarni and Sanjay Kapur are not part of the film world as they were, but one actress, who was a background dancer in the 'Tu Woh Tu Hai' song is now a superstar.

We are talking about none other than Neeru Bajwa, one of the most successful and highest-paid actresses in the history of Punjabi cinema. Neeru Bajwa was born in Canada to immigrants from Punjab. She was launched by Dev Anand in his film Main Solah Baras Ki at the age of 16. However, many people are unaware that before her debut in 1996 as a mainstream actress, Neeru Bajwa was featured as a background dancer in the 'Tu Woh Tu Hai' song from Beqabu.

Neeru Bajwa, in August 2020, also shared a short clip from the song featuring her on her Instagram. Neeru Bajwa captioned the post saying, "This is where it started ... 1995, Beqabu, they had come to shoot in Vancouver, 14 year old me background dancer... thanks @rubina.bajwa for sending this to me... made me tear up a little. No role is small, give everything your best! thank you Baba Ji."

Despite such humble beginnings, Neeru Bajwa made a place for herself in the film world. She is a superstar in the Punjabi film industry.

In 2013, Neeru Bajwa worked in the film Jatt & Juliet, also starring Diljit Dosanjh, which established her as a star. The film broke box office opening day records in the Punjabi industry. She was most recently seen in Jatt & Juliet 3 opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Apart from being an actor, Neeru Bajwa is a director and also owns a production company called Neeru Bajwa Entertainment.

