Meet Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi, businessman who has this connection with Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani

Here's all you need to know about Bollywood diva Dia Mirza's businessman husband Vaibhav Rekhi.

Dia Mirza tied the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in 2023 in an intimate wedding ceremony. However, do you know that the diva's husband has a connection to Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani?

Yes, Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi is a businessman in the financial services sector. He is an alumnus of The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, USA. where he studied finance and business management. He later returned to India to pursue an MBA from the prestigious Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad, according to a report in India Today. After completing his dual education, he gained experience working for Savills and DTZ in London, and major financial institutions including HSBC and Citi. One of his achievements includes advisory roles in significant transactions like the $2.6 billion IPO of Link Reit in Hong Kong, which is the largest Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) IPO to date.

Vaibhav Rekhi's current work

Vaibhav Rekhi is currently a Partner at Piramal Fund Management, the fiduciary arm of the Piramal Group’s financial services business. The Piramal Fund Management oversees a total of Rs 4,300 crore in funds. Rekhi has over 10 years of experience in real estate private equity and investment banking. His responsibilities at Piramal Fund Management include capital strategy formulation, investment allocation, and monitoring various capital pools. The Piramal Group had a consolidated revenue of $10 billion (approximately Rs 83,525 crore) in FY 2023.

Vaibhav Rekhi's connection to Isha Ambani

Piramal Fund Management operates under The Piramal Group, which is chaired by Ajay Piramal. Ajay Piramal’s son, Anand Piramal, is the Executive Director. Anand Piramal is married to Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, India’s largest conglomerate focusing on oil-to-chemicals. This is how he shares a connection to Isha Ambani.

Meanwhile, According to reports, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi met in 2020 and lived together during the lockdown. After spending quality time with each other for a year, the pair decided to make things official with an intimate wedding ceremony. Dia Mirza recently impressed everyone with her performances in movies like Bheed, Dhak Dhak, and series like Made in Heaven.

