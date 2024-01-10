Meet Dheepesh Bhatt, once Shah Rukh's co-star, quit acting, now coaches stars, trained Ranbir for Animal, Aamir for...

This former actor has now become a celebrity fitness trainer, and he has trained the biggest of Bollywood actors.

It's said that 'All it takes is one lucky break'. An artiste looks for one life-changing opportunity, that one chance which will change their destiny. However, there are instances when an actor vanished from the film industry, despite gaining stardom. One such actor is Dheepesh Bhatt.

Who is Dheepesh Bhatt?

Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho is among the most popular love stories of the 2000s. Karan Johar-produced romantic drama had memorable characters from Jaswinder ‘Jazz’ Kapoor to Kantaben. Another character that has itched in our memory is DJ Frankie 'Ramdayal', aka Dheepesh. In the film, the actor plays a cool DJ that Aman (SRK) sets Sweetu (Delnaaz Irani) up with. After the movie, Dheepesh became instantly popular. But he quit films after gaining stardom. Dheepesh vanished from Bollywood, despite leaving a strong mark in the debut movie.

How did Dheepesh get Kal Ho Naa Ho?

Dheepesh got a call from Punit Malhotra (director of I Hate Luv Storys), who was working as a casting director in Kal Ho Naa Ho. Punit and Dheepesh are college buddies, and the former insists he should audition for the role of an American-born desi DJ. That's how Dheepesh got Kal Ho Naa Ho.

What does Dheepesh do nowadays?

Dheepesh Bhatt (also known as Shivoham) has quit films. In these 20 years, Dheepesh has transformed into a hunk. He looks unrecognisable, and he has now become a successful fitness trainer. Despite not working in films, he is still very much connected with the biggest stars of Bollywood. Dheepesh has now become a celebrity trainer, and his clients include the biggest stars of Bollywood.

Dheepesh is not just an actor and fitness trainer, but also...

Dheepesh has been athletic since his teens. Before venturing into films, Dheepesh became a national-level swimmer at the age of 15. Dheepesh started working out when he was studying in class 8. He started small workout sessions at his home, and a few years later he joined the gym for rigorous training.

Who are Dheepesh clients?

Dheepesh has trained Ranbir Kapoor for almost a year for his latest blockbuster Animal and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Dheepesh has also trained Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranveer Singh, and Ayushmann Khurrana. Shivoham has revealed that he has clients all over the world.