Meet Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol's mother, who once said 'any man would have preferred Hema Malini' over her

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's love story, and his second marriage to her in 1980, became the talk of the town, especially because Dharmendra was already married and the father of four children, including actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Dharmendra entered the film industry in 1960, but before he made his big Bollywood debut, he was already married to Prakash Kaur at the age of 19 in 1954. Despite this, Dharmendra and Hema Malini fell in love and were said to be in a relationship even when they shot for Sholay.

Who is Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur?

Despite criticism from all walks of life, Hema Malini and Dharmendra married in 1980, but the veteran actor also remained married to Prakash Kaur, and still is. News reports at the time claimed that Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini; some also called him a 'womaniser'. However, at the time, it was Prakash Kaur who stepped forward to defend her husband.

How did Dharmendra's first wife react to his second marriage to Hema Malini?

Prakash Kaur, who has lived all her life away from the spotlight, gave an interview to Stardust in 1981. She said, "Why only my husband? Any man would have preferred Hema over me," adding, "How dare anyone call my husband a womaniser when half the industry is doing the same thing."

Prakash Kaur, fiercely defending Dharmendra, further said, "All heroes are having affairs and getting married a second time. He may not be the best husband, though he is very good to me, but he is certainly the best father. His children love him a lot. He never neglects them."

Not only Dharmendra, but Prakash Kaur also sympathised with Hema Malini and was quoted as saying, "I can understand what Hema is going through. Even she has to face the world, her relatives, and her friends. But if I were in Hema’s place, I would not have done what she did. As a woman, I can understand her feelings. But as a wife and a mother, I do not approve of them."

How many children does Dharmendra have?

For the unversed, Dharmendra shares four children with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, two sons and two daughters, Sunny Deol, Vijeta Deol, Ajeita Deol, and Bobby Deol. Dharmendra also has two more daughters from his second marriage to Hema Malini, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

