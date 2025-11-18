Meet Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, who was trained by Shah Rukh Khan, bought house from Madhuri Dixit, worked with Aamir Khan, then quit acting, now works as...

Deepti Bhatnagar is married to Randeep Arya, the son of Dharmendra's cousin Veerendra, a popular Punjabi actor of the 80s. Deepti Bhatnagar, who was born in Meerut, moved to Mumbai to start a handicraft business but was soon offered modelling work. She went on to win a beauty pageant at 18.

The Deol family, led by Dharmendra, is one of the most popular film families in India. Apart from the veteran superstar, his children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Abhay Deol have also carved an identity for themselves in the film industry. While all of the Deol family members are quite popular in their own right, today we will tell you about one of Dharmendra's lesser-known daughters-in-law, Deepti Bhatnagar, who briefly acted in the 90s before stepping away from the limelight to become a popular travel vlogger.

Who is Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, Deepti Bhatnagar?

Deepti Bhatnagar, who was born in Meerut, moved to Mumbai to start a handicraft business but was soon offered modelling work. She went on to win a beauty pageant at 18 and earned Rs 1 lakh. Deepti Bhatnagar then bought a home in Mumbai from none other than Madhuri Dixit. "When I first came to Mumbai at the age of 22, I opened my first bank account with State Bank of India, Juhu, and vowed that by the end of the month, I’d have a lakh in my account. Modelling was easy money, so I succeeded. When I came to Mumbai, I wanted to buy my dream house in 11 months, and I did. In Juhu, and that too, from Madhuri Dixit," Deepti Bhatnagar was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying in 2022.

Deepti Bhatnagar, Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, worked in films with Aamir Khan

Deepti Bhatnagar made her debut with the 1995 film Ram Shashtra, directed by Sanjay Gupta. She then went on to work in some Telugu and Tamil films. Deepti Bhatnagar became popular in no time and soon made her Hollywood debut in Fred Olen Ray’s 1997 spy thriller Inferno, R Madhavan's first film.

Deepti Bhatnagar worked in many Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, including Indra Kumar’s Mann opposite Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala. Many are unaware that Shah Rukh Khan once also trained Deepti Bhatnagar after working with her on an ad film. Shah Rukh Khan trained Deepti for a role in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, but "she ran away from the screen test".

Who is Deepti Bhatnagar's husband, Dharmendra's nephew, Randeep Arya?

Deepti Bhatnagar is married to Dharmendra's nephew, Randeep Arya. "Randeep and I did a commercial in which he played my husband. We got engaged the same year. Then, I moved in with him. After eight years, I asked him, ‘Shaadi karoge ab?’ (Will you marry me now?)," she once said.

Deepti Bhatnagar and Randeep Arya are parents to two sons, Shubh, 18, and Shiv, 12.

Deepti Bhatnagar now works as a travel influencer and is quite popular in her profession. "I’ve travelled the world with my family and gave birth to both my children while hosting Musaafir Hoon Yaaron. Both my sons travelled with me, and exploring the world with them is my biggest blessing," she had told Travel + Leisure India.

Deepti Bhatnagar is also a producer after starting her own TV production company in 2001 with her husband.

"My shows Yatra and Musaafir Hoon Yaaron have taught me humility, how to connect with people, and to appreciate the world’s beauty. Whether I was acting or now creating travel content, the essence of what I do has always been about sharing meaningful stories. Over the years, my journey has evolved, but my passion for exploring and showcasing the world remains constant," she said.

Deepti Bhatnagar is now a YouTuber and content creator with close to 2 lakh subscribers.

