Meet Deepika Padukone’s younger sister Anisha Padukone who is as gorgeous as the Pathaan actor

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone often makes headlines because of her beauty and glamour. She is one of the most beautiful Indian actresses, the actress started her career with Kannada film Aishwarya.

Deepika Padukone has appeared in several films including Om Shaanti Om, Love Aaj Kal, Race 2, Bachna E Haseeno, Chennai Express, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Happy New Year, Ram Leela, Piku, Chhapaak, 83, Ghahraiyaan. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone’s photos are going viral on social media. Anisha is a professional gold player, netizens say she looks exactly like Deepika. Take a look at her photos:

In one of her photos, one person commented, “Junior Padukone.” The second one said, “You’re looking so pretty.” The third person said, “Girl you're so beautiful lots of love.” The fourth one said, “Cutest person.”

Deepika Padukone, a supporter of mental health, recently talked openly about her struggle with depression and even admitted that she had considered suicide.

The actress gave due credit to her mother, who she claims recognised the signs and symptoms of her melancholy and recommended her to get professional care. The actress launched an NGO to raise awareness about mental health in India.

According to Bollywoodlife, she said, "I was on a career-high, everything was going well, so there was no apparent reason why I was feeling what I was feeling, but I would break down, there were days where I just wanted to sleep, because sleep was an escape. I was suicidal at times and had to deal with all of that. My parents live in Bangalore and when they visited me, you often put on a brave front as you want to show them that you are doing well, until one day when my parents were leaving and going back to Bangalore and I suddenly had a breakdown, my mother asked me usual hygiene questions whether it is a boyfriend or something at work or something happened. I didn't have any answer because it was none of these things, and it just came from an empty hallow place and she knew instantly and that was god sent for me. I give all the credit to my mother for understanding the signs and symptoms.”