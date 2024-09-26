Twitter
Bollywood

Meet Deepika’s ‘close friend’, debuted with Priyanka, gave Rs 300-crore hit with SRK; then had no hit for 8 years, now..

This actor, who gave Rs 300-crore hit with Shah Rukh Khan, is Deepika Padukone's 'close friend'

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 09:52 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Vivaan Shah
While the star kids get good opportunities in the film industry easily, they are often compared to their parents which somewhere affects their career growth. One of the star kids, who debuted with Priyanka Chopra, gave blockbuster with Shah Rukh Khan but then had no hits for 8 years. 

The actor we are talking about is the son of popular stars and has worked with superstars like Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone, however, now have been struggling to give a single hit. He is Naseerudin Shah and Ratna Pathak's son Vivaan Shah. 

Vivaan Shah completed his schooling at The Doon School in 2009. He then completed his BA Honors degree from Mumbai's Jai Hind College. He made his debut in Bollywood alongside Priyanka Chopra in 2011 film 7 Khoon Maaf, which failed to perform well at the box office. He then went on to star with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Happy New Year. 

Helmed by Farah Khan, the movie became a blockbuster. Happy New Year which also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani and John Abraham, earned Rs 397 crore at the box office worldwide. In an exclusive interview with DNA, Vivaan described Boman as a teacher, Farah as a mother figure, Shah Rukh as a guiding light, Deepika as a close friend, Abhishek as an elder brother, Sonu as a coach, and Jackie as an institution. 

However, after Happy New Year, Vivaan failed to give a single hit in 8 years. He starred in films like Bombay Velvet, Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, Kabaad The Coin, Ae Kaash Ke Hum and Coat but all of them failed to impress the audience. However, he is now set to star in the film Stranger Group. 

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Shah remarked that he has plans about his film career, calling the current year “quite productive.” He highlighted the supportive atmosphere fostered by his parents, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, as well as his brother, musician Imaad Shah, which nurtures his creative endeavors. Shah underscored their strong bond, expressing that they are “best friends first and even better art collaborators.”

