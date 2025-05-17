Bhim Vakani is a notable Gujarati personality who has also appeared in pivotal roles in some of the most renowned Bollywood films. In 2001, Bhim Vakani played a supporting role in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India.

Dayaben is a very special character in one of Sab TV's oldest shows, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The popularity of this character is such that, despite not being seen in the show for the past many years, Disha Vakani is still discussed almost every day among fans and audiences. Not only Disha Vakani, but also her brother Mayur Vakani, is well-liked in the role of Sundarlal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. What many are unaware of is that their father, Bhim Vakani, has also appeared in this show. Not only that, Bhim Vakani has also appeared in Bollywood films opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Madhuri Dixit.

Bhim Vakani is a notable Gujarati personality who has also appeared in pivotal roles in some of the most renowned Bollywood films. In 2001, Bhim Vakani played a supporting role in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India. He was also an important part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades: We, The People (2004) and Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff’s film Lajja.

Interestingly, like his daughter and son, Bhim Vakani has also appeared in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Mavji Chheda, a close friend of Dayaben’s father-in-law, Champaklal Gada.

Meanwhile, Disha Vakani, who married Mayur Padia in 2015, has not been seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever since she welcomed her children. Now, several years later, fans are convinced that Disha Vakani might never reprise her iconic role as Dayaben in the show. As of now, the producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, is looking for a suitable actress to replace her.

