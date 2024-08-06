Meet daughter of a former beauty queen, as stunning as Bollywood star kids, who worked with Vicky Kaushal as..

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen, who was an intern assistant director in the recently released film 'Bad Newz', is also an expert in dancing and singing.

Sushmita Sen, who is widely known for her beauty, brains, and acting skills in Bollywood, is India's first Miss Universe. She won this crown in 1994 at the age of 18. Sushmita Sen not only became famous in Bollywood due to her acting but also her looks. Now, Sushmita Sen's eldest daughter Renee Sen is also walking her mother's path and proving her worth in the film industry. Renee Sen has not appeared in any mainstream films yet but she has been part of the industry from behind the scenes.

Renee Sen, who was an intern assistant director in the recently released film 'Bad Newz', is also an expert in dancing and singing. A glimpse of this is often seen on her Instagram. Renee Sen is also known for her unique styling which competes with other star kids.

Renee Sen often shares stunning photos of herself on Instagram, dressed to the nines in beautiful clothes, which also match her personality and vibe.

For the unversed, Sushmita Sen is the mother of two adopted daughters. At the age of 24, she adopted her first daughter Renee Sen in 2000 while her second daughter Alisah joined the family in 2010.

Earlier, it was revealed that when Renee Sen turned 18 she was given the option to know her biological parents but she did not feel the need to find it out as her mother Sushmita Sen is 'everything' to her.

On being asked why she did not want to find out the identity of her biological parents, Renee Sen said, "I don't feel the need to. She (Sushmita) is my everything. I also understand that my 'biological’ parents may have had some circumstances or whatever but that is history. This is my family. This is who I am. Why should I kick all my blessings in the face? It does not make sense to me. I mean no disrespect to anybody who does want to know. By all means, please, if it makes you happy. But it does not make me happy."

For the unversed, Renee Sen made her acting debut with a short film, 'Suttabaazi, in 2021, where she played a rebellious teenager stuck at home with her parents during the lockdown.

READ | India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..