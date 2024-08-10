Meet daughter of a superstar, who made mega flop debut in 2003, fell in love with married actor, her father is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Blinkit launches 10-minute passport photo service – here’s how it works

Who after Gautam Adani? Hindenburg Research hints at another Indian target, says 'something big...'

'Rape katt gaya lekin...': Sanjay Dutt on why he likes playing villain in south films

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, tremors spark panic in Wayanad, authorities say post-landslide activity...

'Do not drive till...': Maruti Suzuki recalls 2555 units of Alto K10 hatchback in India due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Blinkit launches 10-minute passport photo service – here’s how it works

Blinkit launches 10-minute passport photo service – here’s how it works

Who after Gautam Adani? Hindenburg Research hints at another Indian target, says 'something big...'

Who after Gautam Adani? Hindenburg Research hints at another Indian target, says 'something big...'

'Rape katt gaya lekin...': Sanjay Dutt on why he likes playing villain in south films

'Rape katt gaya lekin...': Sanjay Dutt on why he likes playing villain in south films

9 must-watch horror web series on OTT

9 must-watch horror web series on OTT

9 Bollywood actors who are vegetarians

9 Bollywood actors who are vegetarians

8 poorest countries in the world

8 poorest countries in the world

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Meet daughter of a superstar, who made mega flop debut in 2003, fell in love with married actor, her father is...

Meet daughter of a superstar, who made mega flop debut in 2003, fell in love with married actor, her father is...

When Sobhita Dhulipala revealed qualities of her ideal man: ‘He should have a…’

When Sobhita Dhulipala revealed qualities of her ideal man: ‘He should have a…’

'Rape katt gaya lekin...': Sanjay Dutt on why he likes playing villain in south films

'Rape katt gaya lekin...': Sanjay Dutt on why he likes playing villain in south films

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet daughter of a superstar, who made mega flop debut in 2003, fell in love with married actor, her father is...

Juhi Babbar made her debut in 2003 with 'Kash Aap Hamare Hote' opposite Sonu Nigam. The film was a super flop. Juhi Babbar then towards Punjabi films and worked in 'Yaara Naal Baharan' opposite Jimmy Shergill in 2005.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 11:37 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet daughter of a superstar, who made mega flop debut in 2003, fell in love with married actor, her father is...
Juhi Babbar and Zahan Kapoor in 'Faraaz'.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

There is a common misconception among people that children of superstars are built to succeed in the film industry. However, there are many such examples of actors who, despite belonging to a film family, struggle to find success. There is one such actress who made her debut in 2003 and worked with many successful actors in her career. Despite being the daughter of a superstar, this actress could not make a place for herself in the film industry. 

We are talking about Juhi Babbar, daughter of Bollywood superstar Raj Babbar and actress Nadira Babbar. While Juhi Babbar is quite known in the theatre industry, when it comes to Bollywood, she is a long forgotten name. 

Juhi Babbar made her debut in 2003 with 'Kash Aap Hamare Hote' opposite Sonu Nigam. The film was a super flop. Juhi Babbar then towards Punjabi films and worked in 'Yaara Naal Baharan' opposite Jimmy Shergill in 2005. She also worked in a silent film with Malayalam film superstar Mohanlal. In her short career, Juhi Babbar worked with Sanjay Kapoor, Rituparna Sengupta, Harman Baweja, Genelia D'Souza, and Nana Patekar.

In 2009, Juhi Babbar played a housewife's role in the TV comedy 'Ghar Ki Baat Hai' produced by Shah Rukh Khan. 

However, despite having so many films and a TV show to her credit, Juhi Babbar struggled to make a name for herself. 

Speaking about her career graph, Juhi Babbar once said, "Unfortunately, I never got good work in Punjabi or Hindi cinema. 'Kash Aap Hamare Hote' didn't work at the box office. Still, girls used to get movies then. Like, the typical three-hero and three-heroine movies, where you are doing stupid, dumb characters. People told me, '2-4 aise role kar lo, tum achi actor ho notice ho jaogi' I said, 'No'."

She further said, "I don't know whether it made for a good professional decision or not. Nonetheless, it made me a happier person and at least today there are no tapes that I have to hide from my 12-year-old son."

Juhi Babbar was recently in the news as she celebrated the 100th show of 'With Love, Aap ki Saiyaar' in Mumbai. 

As for her personal life, Juhi Babbar is married to TV superstar Anup Soni. The couple who got married in 2011 are parents to a son, born in 2012. 

Juhi Babbar, before Anup Soni, was married to Bejoy Nambiar, a screenplay writer.  The couple got divorced in January 2009. 

Before Juhi Babbar, Anup Soni was also married to a woman named Ritu with whom he had two daughters. After their respective divorce, Juhi Babbar and Anup Soni got married.

READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's closeness with this doctor reason behind divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as Akash Ambani-led Reliance Jio's subscriber base jumps to...

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as Akash Ambani-led Reliance Jio's subscriber base jumps to...

'Bumrah mera smash nahi khel paaega': Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal responds to KKR star's controversial remark

'Bumrah mera smash nahi khel paaega': Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal responds to KKR star's controversial remark

'Deeply disheartened': Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Vinesh Phogat's retirement after Paris Olympics disqualification

'Deeply disheartened': Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Vinesh Phogat's retirement after Paris Olympics disqualification

Meet superstar, who worked in hotel for Rs 500, survived on one meal a day; now earns over Rs 1 crore per minute

Meet superstar, who worked in hotel for Rs 500, survived on one meal a day; now earns over Rs 1 crore per minute

This Rs 63000 crore firm is India's most-valuable unlisted family business, no connection with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

This Rs 63000 crore firm is India's most-valuable unlisted family business, no connection with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement