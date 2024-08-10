Meet daughter of a superstar, who made mega flop debut in 2003, fell in love with married actor, her father is...

Juhi Babbar made her debut in 2003 with 'Kash Aap Hamare Hote' opposite Sonu Nigam. The film was a super flop. Juhi Babbar then towards Punjabi films and worked in 'Yaara Naal Baharan' opposite Jimmy Shergill in 2005.

There is a common misconception among people that children of superstars are built to succeed in the film industry. However, there are many such examples of actors who, despite belonging to a film family, struggle to find success. There is one such actress who made her debut in 2003 and worked with many successful actors in her career. Despite being the daughter of a superstar, this actress could not make a place for herself in the film industry.

We are talking about Juhi Babbar, daughter of Bollywood superstar Raj Babbar and actress Nadira Babbar. While Juhi Babbar is quite known in the theatre industry, when it comes to Bollywood, she is a long forgotten name.

Juhi Babbar made her debut in 2003 with 'Kash Aap Hamare Hote' opposite Sonu Nigam. The film was a super flop. Juhi Babbar then towards Punjabi films and worked in 'Yaara Naal Baharan' opposite Jimmy Shergill in 2005. She also worked in a silent film with Malayalam film superstar Mohanlal. In her short career, Juhi Babbar worked with Sanjay Kapoor, Rituparna Sengupta, Harman Baweja, Genelia D'Souza, and Nana Patekar.

In 2009, Juhi Babbar played a housewife's role in the TV comedy 'Ghar Ki Baat Hai' produced by Shah Rukh Khan.

However, despite having so many films and a TV show to her credit, Juhi Babbar struggled to make a name for herself.

Speaking about her career graph, Juhi Babbar once said, "Unfortunately, I never got good work in Punjabi or Hindi cinema. 'Kash Aap Hamare Hote' didn't work at the box office. Still, girls used to get movies then. Like, the typical three-hero and three-heroine movies, where you are doing stupid, dumb characters. People told me, '2-4 aise role kar lo, tum achi actor ho notice ho jaogi' I said, 'No'."

She further said, "I don't know whether it made for a good professional decision or not. Nonetheless, it made me a happier person and at least today there are no tapes that I have to hide from my 12-year-old son."

Juhi Babbar was recently in the news as she celebrated the 100th show of 'With Love, Aap ki Saiyaar' in Mumbai.

As for her personal life, Juhi Babbar is married to TV superstar Anup Soni. The couple who got married in 2011 are parents to a son, born in 2012.

Juhi Babbar, before Anup Soni, was married to Bejoy Nambiar, a screenplay writer. The couple got divorced in January 2009.

Before Juhi Babbar, Anup Soni was also married to a woman named Ritu with whom he had two daughters. After their respective divorce, Juhi Babbar and Anup Soni got married.

READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's closeness with this doctor reason behind divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan?