Meet cricketer's son who became national crush with just one role, signed 40 films that never released, was called ‘unlucky’; he is now...

Jugal Hansraj has been a part of the Hindi film industry since childhood. But it was the year 2000 that changed everything for him. His role as a romantic hero in Mohabbatein made him an overnight national crush.

At the peak of his career, he signed nearly 40 films. However, luck didn’t favour him, and over time, people even began labelling him as ‘unlucky’.

Early Stardom and Big Debut

Born on July 26, 1972, in Mumbai, Jugal is the son of former cricketer Praveen Hansraj. Choosing a different path from his father, he stepped into acting at the age of 10. He won hearts in 1983 with his role in Masoom, even while sharing the screen with legendary actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi.

Jugal made his debut as a lead actor in Aa Gale Lag Jaa opposite Urmila Matondkar. Though their on-screen pairing was liked, the film didn’t do well at the box office. His true breakthrough came years later with Mohabbatein, where he played the role of Sameer Sharma.

The Mohabbatein Fame

Despite sharing screen space with heavyweights like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, Jugal stood out in Mohabbatein and was loved for his character. His chemistry with co-star Kim Sharma became a talking point. There were rumors of a real-life romance between the two, but neither confirmed the speculation.

His portrayal of Sameer remains one of his most memorable performances. Sadly, despite the success, many of the 40 films he signed were either shelved or never released, and industry chatter began labeling him as a jinxed actor. As per an IANS report, this image stuck with him for a while, though he personally never let it affect his spirit. He once said, “Whatever is meant for you will come to you.”

Comeback Attempts and New Projects

Years later, Jugal attempted a comeback with Naadaaniyan, a film starring Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. However, the film failed to impress, and both Jugal and his co-stars faced online criticism for their acting and storyline. Despite the setbacks, Jugal is expected to appear in new projects, and many fans are eager to see him back on screen.

Jugal Hansraj has experienced the highs and lows of showbiz. Before stepping into films, he worked as a model in TV and print ads. Over the years, he also explored directing and writing, making sure he left his mark in other areas of filmmaking. He now lives in New York with his wife Jasmine and family, but often travels to India for work-related commitments.

Even today, fans fondly remember his blue eyes, charming smile, and innocent on-screen presence, a reminder of the actor who once ruled hearts.