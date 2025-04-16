One child actor was fondly known as the "Little Amitabh." You might not recognize him by his real name, but the moment you see him on screen, you’ll know who he is.

There have been many actors in Bollywood who began their journey as child artists. Some of them gave such memorable performances that even today, people remember them as the younger versions of big stars.

One such child actor was fondly known as the "Little Amitabh." You might not recognize him by his real name, but the moment you see him on screen, you’ll know who he is.

If you're a fan of classic films, you’ve probably watched Amitabh Bachchan’s Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. In the film, a thin, worried-looking boy appears on screen — a young, poor kid whose expressions stay with you. In one scene, a thief snatches a woman’s purse, and this boy chases him down to return it. Touched by his actions, the woman adopts him. That boy then grows up to become Amitabh Bachchan’s character in the movie.

Getting a chance to act in a film is a big deal, and if you get to play the childhood role of Amitabh Bachchan, it’s even more special. The actor who got this opportunity was Mayur Raj Verma. After his first film, Mayur became a favorite among the audience and turned into a star overnight. He started his acting career with the superhit movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, and his role in the film was highly appreciated.

After doing one film after another, Mayur became known as one of the most famous child actors in Bollywood. He started playing the younger version of Amitabh Bachchan in many of his films. Mayur became such a big star that he was one of the highest-paid child actors of his time. He also played young Amitabh in the superhit film Laawaris.

After this, another big milestone in his career came when he got the role of ‘Abhimanyu’ in a popular show Mahabharat. His powerful acting as Abhimanyu won everyone’s hearts. Viewers would get goosebumps watching him break into the Chakravyuh in anger. However, despite playing such an important role in a big show, Mayur did not get any major project after that.

There came a time in Mayur Raj Verma’s life when he decided to leave Bollywood while trying to make a mark in the industry. After that, he quit acting and moved into business. He left India and now lives in Wales. There, Mayur runs an Indian restaurant with his wife. His wife, Noorie, is a well-known chef in that area.

Mayur and Noorie have two children. Although he stepped away from Bollywood, Mayur still stays connected to the industry by teaching acting classes in Wales. He also conducts various workshops there.