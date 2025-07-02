Sanusha Santhosh started her career as a child artist, and has gone on to lead actress and supporting character roles. At the age of 5, Sanusha made her debut with the movie Dada Sahib, starring Mammootty. Right after her first film, Sanusha became a star in Malayalam films.

Sanusha Santhosh started her career as a child artist, and has gone on to lead actress and supporting character roles. At the age of 5, Sanusha made her debut with the movie Dada Sahib, starring Mammootty. Right after her first film, Sanusha became a star in Malayalam films, working in superhit films such as Meesa Madhavan, Kaazhcha, Mampazhakkalam, etc. After working as a child actress for a few years, Sanusha then made her debut as a lead actress in the Tamil film Naalai Namadhe. In her career, Sanusha worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films and was considered one of the rising stars of South cinema.

Sanusha was last seen in the 2023 Malayalam film Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962. After this, she took a break from acting to concentrate on her education. Sanusha completed her schooling from Sreepuram School, Pallikunnu, Kannur, and obtained a graduation degree in BCom from SN College, Kannur. She also did an MA in Sociology at St. Teresa's College.

In 2023, Sanusha enrolled in the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. She is now going viral for completing an MSc in Global Mental Health & Society from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. Sanusha recently also shared her joy with fans through photos posted on Instagram.