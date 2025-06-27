Master Bittoo was an expert in playing the childhood roles of superstars in the films of the 70s. He not only played Amitabh Bachchan's childhood role many times but also worked with many other superstars, including Dharmendra and Rajesh Khanna.

In the 70s and 80s, most films were dominated by big superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Rajesh Khanna. However, during this era, there was one child actor who earned immense fame by playing the childhood roles of Amitabh Bachchan in films. This child artist, named Master Bittoo, is still popular among the masses for some of the most iconic roles in superhit films.

Who is Master Bittoo, famous for playing Amitabh Bachchan's childhood roles?

Master Bittoo was an expert in playing the childhood roles of superstars in the films of the 70s. He not only played Amitabh Bachchan's childhood role many times but also worked with many other superstars, including Dharmendra and Rajesh Khanna. While he went by the name Master Bittoo in films, his real name is Vishal Desai. Master Bittoo worked in many films as a child artist, such as Anokha Bandhan, Chupke Chupke, Apnapan, and Yaarana, among others. He was last seen as a child artist in Aakhri Sanghursh.

Vishal Desai earned a lot of fame and money by becoming a child actor, but when he stopped getting roles, Master Bittoo decided to quit acting and concentrate on his passion for creativity. Master Bittoo, aka Vishal Desai, turned to direction.

Where is Master Bittoo now?

Master Bittoo worked as an assistant director in films like Baghban, Baabul, and Bhootnath. He also earned a lot of fame in the world of television by directing hit shows like Kamini Damini, Dholki, and Veergati.

For the unversed, Master Bittoo, aka Vishal Desai, also works as a creative director in an entertainment channel. His last directed film was Veeragti, which was streamed on Zee 5 in Marathi and Hindi. It starred Yatin Karyekar, Rinku Karmarkar, and Ajit Jha in lead roles.

READ | When Karisma Kapoor spoke about broken engagement with Abhishek Bachchan: 'I wouldn’t wish any girl..., was forced to deal with...'