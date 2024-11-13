HS Keerthana was touted to be a great star, especially after securing such a great start to her career. However, she decided to give a different direction to her life, and after six attempts, HS Keerthana cleared the UPSC exam with AIR 167.

Many actors and actresses in the film industry, despite having successful careers in films, soon realise that their calling is elsewhere. Several stars, over the years, have given up their careers in the film industry to pursue an alternate passion and excel on a different path. One such actress is HS Keerthana who began her career as a child artist, worked in several hit films and TV shows, but soon quit acting to become an IAS officer.

HS Keerthana was quite young when she realised that her passion lies in civil services. This led her to quit acting and become an IAS officer. HS Keerthana was a renowned child actor, appearing in many TV shows including Karpoorada Gombe, Ganga-Yamuna, Muddina Aliya, Upendra A, Kanoor Heggadati, Circle Inspector, O Mallige, Lady Commissioner, Habba, Dore, Simhadri, Janani, Chiguru, and Putani Agent.

HS Keerthana got to serve as the Assistant Commissioner in the Mandya district of Karnataka. Before she became an IAS officer, HS Keerthana cleared the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) exam and served as a KAS officer for 2 years.

HS Keerthana was mighty successful as an actress and could have become a superstar had she continued but she was brave enough to fulfill her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

