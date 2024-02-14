Meet influencer who became crorepati at 24 just through Instagram Reels, bought Akshay Kumar's home, is Alia Bhatt's...

Twitter
Headlines

Here's how much Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan charged for Sholay, Jaya Bachchan's fees will surprise you

Meet farmer's son, who is new oil king, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his massive net worth is...

UPSC Civil Services 2024 notification to be out today, details inside

India's highest paid actor earned Rs 275 crore for a film, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; has no solo hit since

Apple’s Rs 280000 headset reviewed by Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, here’s what he has to say

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Here's how much Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan charged for Sholay, Jaya Bachchan's fees will surprise you

Meet farmer's son, who is new oil king, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his massive net worth is...

UPSC Civil Services 2024 notification to be out today, details inside

10 healthy habits to lower your cholesterol levels

Must try green pea dishes 

 5 Bollywood stars' love stories that are movie material

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

World Book Fair 2024: Meet Akshat Gupta In This Exclusive Interview With DNA

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

Here's how much Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan charged for Sholay, Jaya Bachchan's fees will surprise you

India's highest paid actor earned Rs 275 crore for a film, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; has no solo hit since

Meet actor who did 50 films in 4 years, except 2 all were super flop, earned Rs 71 crore, still a superstar

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet influencer who became crorepati at 24 just through Instagram Reels, bought Akshay Kumar's home, is Alia Bhatt's...

This social media influencer has become a crorepati, buying Akshay Kumar's house at just 24 by making Instagram Reels

article-main

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chandni Bhabhda is not a household name. The content creator and social media influencer is in news these days for purchasing a posh Mumbai home that once belonged to superstar Akshay Kumar. That is no mean feat for someone who is just 24 years of age. On top of that, Chandni has made her wealth largely through Instagram Reels. On the platform, she is famous for her mimicry videos, which have earned her the moniker – Chandni Mimic.

Who is Chandni Bhabhda and what is her claim to fame?

Better known as Chandni Mimic, Bhabhda gained fame in 2022 with her mimicry of Alia Bhatt. Although she had been making videos earlier in the pandemic too, she became viral after her video making fun of Alia’s ‘Shiva’ lines in Brahmastra blew up on social media. Chandni has continued to make mimicry videos of Alia Bhatt and other top female actors. As of February 2024, Chandni has 5.7 lakh follwers on Instagram, with many of her videos garnering over a million views regularly.

Chandni Bhabhda’s net worth and new home

On Monday, Chandni was in the news when she posted pictures of herself from the griha pravesh of her new home. “Buying a house under 25, Brb paying EMI’s,” she wrote in the caption, alongside pictures of herself from the puja at her new home. Chandni wore a pink saree in the pictures. The content creator later added another picture from a temple expressing gratitude to Mumba Devi. As per reports, the house Chandni has bought is situated in Andheri and once belonged to Akshay Kumar. Reports state that Chandni’s net worth, courtesy her new home, is over Rs 1.5 crore now.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Rajiv Poddar, his family has massive net worth of Rs 30223 crore, he is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

Meet actress who earned Rs 10 for 1st film, became highest-paid, married at peak of career but remained single due to..

Viral video: Elderly man fluently sings Aao Bachcho Tumhen Dikhayeh, internet loves it

JEE Mains 2024 result: NTA to declare JEE Mains session 1 result today, know how to check

Farmers' protest: Here's why farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh are protesting again

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE