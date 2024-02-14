Meet influencer who became crorepati at 24 just through Instagram Reels, bought Akshay Kumar's home, is Alia Bhatt's...

Chandni Bhabhda is not a household name. The content creator and social media influencer is in news these days for purchasing a posh Mumbai home that once belonged to superstar Akshay Kumar. That is no mean feat for someone who is just 24 years of age. On top of that, Chandni has made her wealth largely through Instagram Reels. On the platform, she is famous for her mimicry videos, which have earned her the moniker – Chandni Mimic.

Who is Chandni Bhabhda and what is her claim to fame?

Better known as Chandni Mimic, Bhabhda gained fame in 2022 with her mimicry of Alia Bhatt. Although she had been making videos earlier in the pandemic too, she became viral after her video making fun of Alia’s ‘Shiva’ lines in Brahmastra blew up on social media. Chandni has continued to make mimicry videos of Alia Bhatt and other top female actors. As of February 2024, Chandni has 5.7 lakh follwers on Instagram, with many of her videos garnering over a million views regularly.

Chandni Bhabhda’s net worth and new home

On Monday, Chandni was in the news when she posted pictures of herself from the griha pravesh of her new home. “Buying a house under 25, Brb paying EMI’s,” she wrote in the caption, alongside pictures of herself from the puja at her new home. Chandni wore a pink saree in the pictures. The content creator later added another picture from a temple expressing gratitude to Mumba Devi. As per reports, the house Chandni has bought is situated in Andheri and once belonged to Akshay Kumar. Reports state that Chandni’s net worth, courtesy her new home, is over Rs 1.5 crore now.