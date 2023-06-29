Meet Bros say Kartik Aaryan reminded them of Salman Khan while working on Gujju Pataka, here’s why | Exclusive

Meet Bros on working with Kartik Aaryan in Gujju Pataka

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s much-awaited romantic musical drama Satyaprem Ki Katha is finally put in the theatres and has opened to positive reviews from the audience. Fans are loving the chemistry between the duo and not only this but Meet Bros' song Gujju Pataka in the movie is also garnering heaps of praise from the fans.

Satyaprem Ki Katha’s song Gujju Pataka is an upbeat dance number and a perfect wedding song sung and composed by Meet Brothers (Harmeet and Manmeet). The musical duo has collaborated with Kartik Aaryan for the very first time and in an exclusive conversation with DNA India, the duo talked about their experience of working with the actor and revealed that he reminded them of Salman Khan.

Harmeet Singh of Meet Bros revealed that Kartik Aaryan was fully involved in the music while working on Gujju Pataka and said, “Kartik is one of the few actors who get fully involved in the music. I remember he reminded me of Salman Khan in the Kick movie, he was fully involved in the song, sound, everything. Same with Kartik, he has a gift that he is a musician, he is so into the singers, and the music production that it comes out to be additional support. Shareen Mantri, Kishore Arora the director Sameer also, and four of them gave us the right direction which made this song a hit.

Harmeet also shared his thoughts on recreations being made in Bollywood and if they affect the quality of music and said, “So recreation is eventually for entertainment as long as the song is entertaining, it doesn’t matter if the song is original or recreated. We as music directors prefer the original because when a fresh song is made, it has a different feeling. As an art, originals are better than recreated songs because recreations are like you are taking someone’s hit songs and sometimes you can spoil it so it hurts people’s emotions. But at the same time, there are many songs that are recreations and the audience has only made them a hit. They have only paid money to go to the theatre to listen to the song or download the song. This means the audience likes the concept, the only thing is song should be justified."

He added, "I am against the fact that you make a bad recreation because you are insulting the original track but if you are making a better recreation then you are giving respect to the original track. We have got a lot of appreciation and respect for Main Tera Boyfriend and High Heels and Nachange Saari Raat. Clearly, it's an example and proof of concept that we are not just talking in an interview, we do what we say. The audience likes recreation but if it is badly done, then people will troll you and music directors have to be very careful. If it is not coming out right, they should say no to the producer directly.”

Meet Bros are a popular musical duo best known for their songs like Baby Doll, High Heels, Main Tera Boyfriend, and more. The musical duo won the audience’s hearts with their energetic Gujarati dance number Gujju Pataka and has also composed the music for the song Sun Sajni in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani along with Supriya Pathak, Ritu Shivapuri, and Gajraj Rao among others. The romantic musical drama revolves around the story of Satyaprem (Kartik Aaryan), and Katha (Kiara Advani), the girl of his dreams who is way out of his league. But circumstances bring them together and to Satyaprem’s amazement, they even get married. However, Katha is carrying the weight of a secret and Satyaprem tries to win her over while Katha tries to let go of her inhibitions to find the courage to face her truth.

