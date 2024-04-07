Twitter
Bollywood

Meet Bonita Rajpurohit, first transwoman to lead Hindi film, struggled to make ends meet, Ektaa Kapoor cast her when..

Bonita Rajpurohit became the first transwoman to lead a Bollywood film and will be seen in Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Before LSD 2, Bonita used to struggle in Mumbai, earning only Rs 10,000-15,000 per month.

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 04:46 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Image source: Instagram, file photo
Back in 2010, Ektaa Kapoor introduced new talents Rajkummar Rao, and Nushratt Bharuccha with Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD). The movie's much-awaited sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will introduce eight new faces, including a transwoman. Ektaa becomes the first producer to launch a transwoman as a lead in LSD 2. Remarkably, this will be the first time a trans will be seen leading a theatrical Bollywood film. 

The transwoman who'll be making her leading Ektaa Kapoor's LSD 2 is...

Bonita Rajpurohit. The actress hails from a middle-class family in Rajasthan and has been a filmy buff since childhood. Ektaa introduced Bonita on social media and gave a quick glimpse of her life in the introductory video. Bonita always dreamed about an authentic representation of trans on the big screen. Whenever Bonita saw a transwoman character in films, she would connect with her at some level. 

Bonita's early journey 

Before LSD 2, Bonita used to work in a small production company and would earn Rs 10,000-15,000 per month. Bonita found it difficult to survive in the expensive city of Mumbai with such a salary, and she was struggling to meet ends, until LSD 2 happened. With the upcoming film, Bonita landed her first lead role as Kulu. 

The makers shared a video on their social media showcasing Bonita Rajpurohit's journey and how Bonita landed the role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Director Dibakar Banerjee mentored Bonita in acting, and it must be said, that Bonita gave the best. Bonita is also active on social media, and her Instagram profile has 6.3K followers

Here's the journey video of Bonita

About Love Sex Aur Dhokha  2 

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.

