He recently disclosed that he was initially cast in the iconic Bollywood film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, but ultimately lost the role.

This veteran Bollywood character actor was born to a family with ties to the film industry. Studied at the Film and Television Institute of India, he began his career in the 1970s, playing sympathetic brothers, and fathers. Later he transitioned to playing villainous roles with his distinctive deep, baritone voice becoming iconic, cementing his reputation as a talented character actor. Not Amrish Puri, Suresh Oberoi, but he is Raza Murad, son of Hamid Ali Murad and paternal first cousin of Zeenat Aman.

Murad has appeared in numerous iconic Bollywood films, including Namak Haraam, Gupt and in Raj Kapoor's classics, such as Prem Rog, Henna, and Ram Teri Ganga Maili, several others in a career spanning decades. He continues to act in films and TV series, with notable recent roles in Jodhaa Akbar and Padmaavat.



In a recent appearance on Kunickaa Sadanand's podcast, Raza Murad shared a surprising revelation about his career. He disclosed that he was initially cast in the iconic Bollywood film Karan Arjun, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, but ultimately lost the role. He explained that he was supposed to play Kajol's father in the film. However, at the time, he was also working on a serial called Ghutan, which was being shot in Mussoorie. Due to conflicting schedules, Murad's dates for Karan Arjun didn't work out. Eventually, he returned the signing amount he had received for the film, citing his inability to fulfil the commitment.

Most recently, Murad caught himself in controversy after a video surfaced showing him drinking during the holy month of Ramzan. However, he clarified that the viral video was actually a scene from an upcoming film, shot in Delhi, and not a personal celebration. Murad set the record straight, explaining that the scene depicted his character's birthday celebration, not his own.