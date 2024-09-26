Meet Bollywood superstar’s son who said ‘I get shy looking at my mom romancing other men on screen’, he is…

This star kid once met Salman Khan on his sets of Radhe, and when he touched his feet, the superstars said, "F**k off'.'

The debate on star kids and nepotism has been stretched too far in recent years. We have seen several examples where an actor might get an easy entry into the films, because of the goodwill of his star parents. But the easy entry doesn't guarantee stardom. Several star kids failed to carry the legacy of their parents, and we will be discussing one of them.

This actor is the son of a Bollywood superstar. His elder brother also failed to establish himself as an actor, and even his debut film was a washout soon after its release. Before getting into films, he tapped his potential as a writer and worked in this department for nine years. Just like other aspiring actors, he struggled and stood in audition queues for hours. Sadly, his attempts got wasted as his debut film was pulled down from cinemas within one week of its release. This kid couldn't watch his star mom romancing other men, and he's called a carbon copy of his superstar father.

The flop star kid who gets shy watching his mom romancing other men is...

Namashi Chakraborty, Mithun Chakraborty and Yogita Bali's son, and Mimoh's (Haunted star) younger brother, made his Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Santoshi's Bad Boy. Unfortunately, the movie was a commercial disaster. In an interview with Lehren Retro, Namashi revealed that he hasn't watched many of his parents' movies. He also said that he loved to see his parents together on screen, but avoided watching his mom romancing with Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, or any other actor. "I get shy watching my mom romancing with other men, be it Rajesh Khanna or Dharam ji," Namashi said.

When Salman Khan told Namashi Chakraborty to 'f**k off'

Salman Khan is close to Mithun Chakraborty. Namashi recalled that once Salman was shooting for Radhe, and he went to meet him on his set. When Namashi bowed down to touch Salman's feet, the superstar told him "F**k off". He explained, "Salman said we are of the same age, and if you touched my feet before someone like Disha Patani, I will throw you out," and then he hugged Namashi.

