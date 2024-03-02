Meet Bollywood star who 'came close' to landing lead role in MCU film, promised to save Marvel money, lost to...

This Bollywood star kid is a popular action star, and he 'came close' to landing one of the most popular character of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

2024 is special for Tiger Shroff as he will complete a decade in Bollywood. Bollywood beloved Bhidu Jackie Shroff's son, Tiger, made his film debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti (2014). Today, Tiger is among the top action stars, who'll soon be seen in two of the year's most anticipated films.

As Tiger Shroff turns 34, we will discuss an interesting trivia related to the actor. Tiger, known for his well-toned physique, energetic dance moves, and his action films, claimed that he had sent his audition tapes for one of the biggest film franchises in the world. According to Tiger, he was close to grabbing a billion-dollar film universe, and he could have been the first Indian actor to portray this popular character. However, he failed to crack the audition, and the opportunity went to Tom Holland.

Yes, the film we're talking about is MCU's Spider-Man (Marvel Cinematic Universe) reboot. The web-slinger entered into Hollywood's grand franchise with Captain America: Civil War (2016), and before Tom stepped into the shoes of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, Tiger was 'close' to landing the lead role.

When Tiger claimed he was close to leading MCU's Spider-Man

In an interview with ConnectFM Canada, Tiger revealed that he had auditioned for Spider-Man. Tiger had sent his audition tapes with showreel to the producers and interestingly pitched himself. Tiger said, "I had auditioned for Spider-Man. I sent them my tapes and also, my showreel. They were quite impressed with what I could do. My pitch to them was 'I’d save you a lot of money on VFX because I can do most of what Spider-Man can do'." Tiger further revealed that he was too close to grabbing the life-changing opportunity, "I was quite close to being a part of that," Tiger said. However, Tom Holland was finalised for the role of Peter Parker, and Tiger voiced Tom in the Hindi dub of Spider-Man Homecoming (2017).

On the work front, Tiger will soon be seen with Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The upcoming actioner will be released in cinemas on Eid, April 9, 2024. Tiger will also be seen making his debut in Rohit Shetty's cop universe in Singham Again, which is scheduled for an August 15 release.