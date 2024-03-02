Twitter
Headlines

IPL 2024: This star player to replace Aiden Markram as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After Gautam Gambhir, BJP's Jayant Sinha asks to be relieved of electoral duties

Meet Bollywood star who 'came close' to landing lead role in MCU film, promised to save Marvel money, lost to...

Spanish tourist gang-raped in Jharkhand’s Dumka; three arrested

Viral video: Mukesh Ambani breaks down during Anant Ambani’s emotional speech at pre-wedding event, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024: This star player to replace Aiden Markram as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP to release first list of candidates shortly

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After Gautam Gambhir, BJP's Jayant Sinha asks to be relieved of electoral duties

5 Bollywood films that are sequels to flop movies

10 fruits that don't raise blood sugar levels

Anant-Radhika wedding: Meet designer who has made Isha Ambani's gown

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Watch! PM Modi’s Humble Gesture Towards Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Wins Hearts

Israel-Hamas War: UN Aid Chief's Big Statement As Death Toll In Gaza Crosses Over 30,000

Paul Pogba, 2018 Football World Cup Winner, Has Been Banned For Four Years For A Doping Offence

Meet Bollywood star who 'came close' to landing lead role in MCU film, promised to save Marvel money, lost to...

'Goddess' Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor share 'thumkas' on Zingaat at Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans say 'this is crazy'

Where is Alok Nath these days? Why is he not seen in films or TV? Actress reveals all

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Bollywood star who 'came close' to landing lead role in MCU film, promised to save Marvel money, lost to...

This Bollywood star kid is a popular action star, and he 'came close' to landing one of the most popular character of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 05:39 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh`

article-main
Meet the Bollywood star who was close to landing a lead role in MCU (Image source: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

2024 is special for Tiger Shroff as he will complete a decade in Bollywood. Bollywood beloved Bhidu Jackie Shroff's son, Tiger, made his film debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti (2014). Today, Tiger is among the top action stars, who'll soon be seen in two of the year's most anticipated films. 

As Tiger Shroff turns 34, we will discuss an interesting trivia related to the actor. Tiger, known for his well-toned physique, energetic dance moves, and his action films, claimed that he had sent his audition tapes for one of the biggest film franchises in the world. According to Tiger, he was close to grabbing a billion-dollar film universe, and he could have been the first Indian actor to portray this popular character. However, he failed to crack the audition, and the opportunity went to Tom Holland. 

Yes, the film we're talking about is MCU's Spider-Man (Marvel Cinematic Universe) reboot. The web-slinger entered into Hollywood's grand franchise with Captain America: Civil War (2016), and before Tom stepped into the shoes of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, Tiger was 'close' to landing the lead role. 

When Tiger claimed he was close to leading MCU's Spider-Man

In an interview with ConnectFM Canada, Tiger revealed that he had auditioned for Spider-Man. Tiger had sent his audition tapes with showreel to the producers and interestingly pitched himself. Tiger said, "I had auditioned for Spider-Man. I sent them my tapes and also, my showreel. They were quite impressed with what I could do. My pitch to them was 'I’d save you a lot of money on VFX because I can do most of what Spider-Man can do'." Tiger further revealed that he was too close to grabbing the life-changing opportunity, "I was quite close to being a part of that," Tiger said. However, Tom Holland was finalised for the role of Peter Parker, and Tiger voiced Tom in the Hindi dub of Spider-Man Homecoming (2017).  

On the work front, Tiger will soon be seen with Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The upcoming actioner will be released in cinemas on Eid, April 9, 2024. Tiger will also be seen making his debut in Rohit Shetty's cop universe in Singham Again, which is scheduled for an August 15 release.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Maamla Legal Hai review: Netflix legal satire is one of the best comedies on Indian OTT, Ravi Kishan shows his mettle

'Goddess' Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor share 'thumkas' on Zingaat at Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans say 'this is crazy'

DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India after elderly passenger...

Viral video shows monkey swimming like a pro, internet is stunned

'Tu, Main, aur Corruption': PM Modi coins new acronym for TMC, slams West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE