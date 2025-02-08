Lucky Ali has expressed his desire to get married for the fourth time. It is interesting to note that all his ex-wives have been foreign nationals.

Son of late Bollywood legendary comedian Mehmood Ali, Lucky Ali is a popular singer who has crooned famous Bollywood hits such as Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Aahista Aahista, Hairat, and Safarnama among others. The 66-year-old singer, whose real name is Maqsood Mahmood Ali, has had a quite controversial personal life with three failed marriages and five children.

In 1996, Lucky Ali tied the knot with an Australian woman Meghan Jane McCleary, with whom he shares two children Ta’awwuz and Tasmiyah. Their marriage ended in divorce soon. In 2000, the famous singer's second marriage was with a Persian woman Anahita, who converted to Islam after their marriage and adopted the name Inaya. They have two kids together, Sara and Raiyan. Ali and Inaya's marriage also ended in divorce. The O Sanam singer had his third marriage with a former Miss England Kate Elizabeth Hallam in 2010. Hallam was an actress, presenter and bass guitarist. The couple has a son named Dani and they parted ways in 2017. It is interesting to note that all his ex-wives have been foreign nationals.

During his recent appearance at the 18th Kathakar International Storytellers Festival in Delhi on February 1, Lucky Ali expressed his desire to get married again. When Lucky Ali was asked about his next wish in life, the singer replied, "Dream hai ki main shaadi karunga phir se (My dream is to get married again)." His recent statement has left many people in shock.

In an interview with The Times of India, the 66-year-old singer had shared that he has a problem with the institution of marriage itself. "Some are suited for one marriage. I don’t think I am suited for one marriage. I move around a lot. I am a free spirit. I get lonely. I cannot cheat. What happens when you are faced with temptations? It’s better to marry. Be honest to your wife and love your wives", Lucky Ali had said.