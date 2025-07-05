Meet Bollywood's popular villain who worked with Salman Khan, became alcoholic, died painfully; no actor came to his funeral; name is..

When this actor's life fell apart, he was left completely alone. Not a single film industry member turned up for his funeral.

They say true friendship in Bollywood is rare, and Gavin Packard’s life is a sad reminder of just how lonely the film world can be. A strong, popular face from 90s cinema, Gavin once trained some of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

But when his life fell apart, he was left completely alone. Not a single film industry member turned up for his funeral.

A Mixed Heritage and a Passion for Fitness

Born in June 1964, Gavin came from a mixed heritage—his father was Irish-American, and his mother a Konkani Maharashtrian. The eldest of five children, he was passionate about fitness from a young age. Gavin trained hard and eventually became a national-level bodybuilder thanks to his dedication and discipline.

Breaking In: From Malayalam Cinema to Mumbai Dreams

Though his physique and command of Hindi made him a great fit for films, breaking into the industry was difficult. His acting career started in the Malayalam film Aryan (1988), and he earned praise for his role in Season (1989). That same year, he got a break in Bollywood with Ilaaka, but real recognition came with Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak in 1990. He played a henchman—one of many such roles he would come to be known for.

More Than an Actor: Bollywood's Trusted Fitness Guru

While shooting Sadak, Gavin struck a bond with Sanjay Dutt and soon began training him. He later also became the fitness trainer for Suniel Shetty, whom he met on the sets of Waqt Hamara Hai. He even trained Salman Khan’s bodyguard, Shera. Through the 90s, Gavin appeared in many hit films—Tiranga, Aankhen, Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Despite his frequent presence on screen, Gavin was deeply dissatisfied. He was always cast as the villain’s sidekick or muscleman, never the main antagonist. This constant typecasting hurt him deeply, and he eventually quit acting in the early 2000s. His final role was in Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002).

Life After Fame: Broken Home and Fading Health

Life after films was tough. Gavin reportedly turned to alcohol, and his marriage broke down. His wife left him, taking their two daughters, Erika and Kamille. Gavin moved in with his brother in Kalyan. Then, in 2010, tragedy struck—he met with a serious accident while riding his bike. His health deteriorated, and he became bedridden.

A Quiet End, With No One from Bollywood in Sight

On May 18, 2012, Gavin Packard passed away due to a respiratory illness. He was buried at St. Andrews Burial Ground in Bandra. What shocked many was that no one from Bollywood showed up to pay their respects. The same industry he once worked tirelessly for had forgotten him.

A Legacy That Lives On Through His Daughters

In a small act of kindness, Sanjay Dutt later stepped in as a godfather figure to Gavin’s daughter Kamille. Meanwhile, Gavin’s elder daughter, Erika Packard, has followed a different path. Today, she’s a popular influencer and actress, with a growing fanbase on social media.