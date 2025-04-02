Mukesh Chhabra is known for major casting coups in Bollywood. However, he has his humble beginnings, working as a background dancer for Rs 50.

Casting is among the crucial aspects of filmmaking. A correct casting has the potential to make the film perfect, and a wrong casting can dilute the impact of the script. The casting director plays a crucial part in the pre-production. Today, we will discuss an outsider, who became Bollywood's most prominent casting director.

Meet Mukesh Chhabra: The outsider who once was a background dancer

Mukesh Chhabra hails from Delhi and studied acting at the Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts. After completing a six-year acting and teaching stint with the ‘Theatre in Education' Company (TIE), he moved to Mumbai to become a casting director. However, before becoming the biggest casting director he worked as a background dancer.

Mukesh Chhabra's first stint as a background dancer with...

Mukesh Chhabra had humble beginnings, and he worked for Rs 50. He will soon be seen in the web series Chamak 2. Recently, Mukesh appeared on Indian Idol S15, and there he confessed about working as a background dancer for Mika Singh. Chhabra said, "I worked as a background dancer for Mika Singh for just 50 rupees. He gave me my first opportunity, and I will always be grateful for that. It's surreal to see how far we've both come, and I'm thrilled to be sharing the screen with him again."

Mukesh Chhabra's stint as casting director

After working as a background dancer, he also worked as a choreographer. Later, Mukesh started working as a casting director in 2006 with Rang De Basanti. However, he gained recognition after casting actors in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. With GOW, Mukesh became one of the profound casting directors. Mukesh is responsible for giving Munni Harshali Malhotra to the masses, as he did the casting of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. His other prominent work as a casting director includes Rockstar (2011), Bombay Velvet (2015), Dangal (2016), Scam 1992 (2020), Jawan (2023), and Dunki (2023). In 2020, Mukesh debuted as director with Dil Bechara, which marked Sushant Singh Rajput's last film.