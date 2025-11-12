FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Gandhi–Mandela Trophy: India vs South Africa Test at Eden Gardens set for historic moment before first ball

Meet Bollywood producer, wanted to become IAS officer, made debut with Dharmendra, Salman Khan's close friend, is worth Rs 1500 crore

Pakistan cricket star's ancestral home targeted in shocking firing incident; Police launch probe

RRB Group D Court Case Update: Verdict out, check exam dates, other details

Bihar Election 2025: Left parties in Bihar-from class struggle to compromise, from ideology to realpolitik

Bihar Exit Polls: Axis My India projects close battle between NDA and Mahagathbandhan

The Bengal Files OTT release date: When, where to watch Vivek Agnihotri's Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty-starrer film

Uttar Pradesh govt suspends Gonda BEO over Rs 2.25 crore bribery case; know what happened

Osama Bin Laden speech, Pakistani number: Pune techie held for 'terror' links with...

IndiGo receives bomb threat, prompts high alert at 5 major airports including Delhi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gandhi–Mandela Trophy: India vs South Africa Test at Eden Gardens set for historic moment before first ball

Gandhi–Mandela Trophy: India vs South Africa Test at Eden Gardens set for histor

Meet Bollywood producer, wanted to become IAS officer, made debut with Dharmendra, Salman Khan's close friend, is worth Rs 1500 crore

Meet Bollywood producer, debuted with Dharmendra, Salman Khan's close friend

Pakistan cricket star's ancestral home targeted in shocking firing incident; Police launch probe

Pakistan cricket star's ancestral home targeted in shocking firing incident

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's dashing son, looks as handsome as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, studied..., is now set to debut with....

Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's son, looks as handsome as Hrithik, Ranbir

Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing, followed in her father's footsteps, made film debut with..., is now...

Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing

Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bollywood comedy king's life story

Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bolly

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Meet Bollywood producer, wanted to become IAS officer, made debut with Dharmendra, Salman Khan's close friend, is worth Rs 1500 crore

Sajid Nadiadwala made his debut as a producer in 1992 with Zulm Ki Hukumat, starring Dharmendra and Govinda. He has also bankrolled mulltiple Salman Khan-starrers including Kick, Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Sikandar.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 07:12 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meet Bollywood producer, wanted to become IAS officer, made debut with Dharmendra, Salman Khan's close friend, is worth Rs 1500 crore
Salman Khan with Sajid Nadiadwala
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sajid Nadiadwala is one of the most renowned names in the Hindi film industry. Born into a family with deep roots in the Hindi film industry, he grew up surrounded by the glitz and glamour of cinema. His grandfather was producer AK Nadiadwala, who financed hundreds of films in te 1960s and 1970s. Before becoming one of India's most successful film producers, Sajid dreamt of joining the civil services. He studied law and even prepared for the IAS exams before destiny pulled him back toward films.

Sajid made his debut as a producer in 1992 with Zulm Ki Hukumat, starring Dharmendra and Govinda. The film marked his official entry into Bollywood, establishing him as a young producer with an eye for mass entertainment. Over the years, Nadiadwala's banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, became synonymous with big-budget blockbusters such as Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Kick, Housefull, and Baaghi. His films combined star power, slick production, and audience-friendly storytelling — a formula that defined mainstream Hindi cinema through the 2000s and 2010s.

Among his closest allies in the industry is superstar Salman Khan. The two share a long-standing friendship that dates back decades, both personally and professionally. Nadiadwala has bankrolled mulltiple Salman-starrers Kick and Judwaa, and often credits the superstar actor for being a major influence in his career. Their last collaboration, however, failed to impress the audiences and critics - Sikandar.

Despite his towering success, Sajid Nadiadwala remains known for his humility and business acumen. He has an estimated net worth of around Rs 1500 crore. Beyond producing films, he has also ventured into direction and scriptwriting. The 2014 blockbuster Kick remains his only directorial till date. Sajid has been a part of writing the comedies in the Housefull franchise.

READ | Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gandhi–Mandela Trophy: India vs South Africa Test at Eden Gardens set for historic moment before first ball
Gandhi–Mandela Trophy: India vs South Africa Test at Eden Gardens set for histor
Meet Bollywood producer, wanted to become IAS officer, made debut with Dharmendra, Salman Khan's close friend, is worth Rs 1500 crore
Meet Bollywood producer, debuted with Dharmendra, Salman Khan's close friend
Pakistan cricket star's ancestral home targeted in shocking firing incident; Police launch probe
Pakistan cricket star's ancestral home targeted in shocking firing incident
RRB Group D Court Case Update: Verdict out, check exam dates, other details
RRB Group D Court Case Update: Verdict out, check exam dates, other details
Bihar Election 2025: Left parties in Bihar-from class struggle to compromise, from ideology to realpolitik
Bihar Election 2025: Left parties in Bihar-from class struggle to compromise...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's dashing son, looks as handsome as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, studied..., is now set to debut with....
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's son, looks as handsome as Hrithik, Ranbir
Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing, followed in her father's footsteps, made film debut with..., is now...
Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bollywood comedy king's life story
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bolly
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, Abhay Deol's father, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE