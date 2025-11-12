Meet Bollywood producer, wanted to become IAS officer, made debut with Dharmendra, Salman Khan's close friend, is worth Rs 1500 crore

Sajid Nadiadwala made his debut as a producer in 1992 with Zulm Ki Hukumat, starring Dharmendra and Govinda. He has also bankrolled mulltiple Salman Khan-starrers including Kick, Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Sikandar.

Sajid Nadiadwala is one of the most renowned names in the Hindi film industry. Born into a family with deep roots in the Hindi film industry, he grew up surrounded by the glitz and glamour of cinema. His grandfather was producer AK Nadiadwala, who financed hundreds of films in te 1960s and 1970s. Before becoming one of India's most successful film producers, Sajid dreamt of joining the civil services. He studied law and even prepared for the IAS exams before destiny pulled him back toward films.

Sajid made his debut as a producer in 1992 with Zulm Ki Hukumat, starring Dharmendra and Govinda. The film marked his official entry into Bollywood, establishing him as a young producer with an eye for mass entertainment. Over the years, Nadiadwala's banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, became synonymous with big-budget blockbusters such as Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Kick, Housefull, and Baaghi. His films combined star power, slick production, and audience-friendly storytelling — a formula that defined mainstream Hindi cinema through the 2000s and 2010s.

Among his closest allies in the industry is superstar Salman Khan. The two share a long-standing friendship that dates back decades, both personally and professionally. Nadiadwala has bankrolled mulltiple Salman-starrers Kick and Judwaa, and often credits the superstar actor for being a major influence in his career. Their last collaboration, however, failed to impress the audiences and critics - Sikandar.

Despite his towering success, Sajid Nadiadwala remains known for his humility and business acumen. He has an estimated net worth of around Rs 1500 crore. Beyond producing films, he has also ventured into direction and scriptwriting. The 2014 blockbuster Kick remains his only directorial till date. Sajid has been a part of writing the comedies in the Housefull franchise.

