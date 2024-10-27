The highest-paid bodyguard in Bollywood has been working for this superstar for more than 10 years.

Bollywood stars spend a hefty amount for their and their families' safety especially superstars like Salman Khan. Salman’s bodyguard Shera has been with him for decades now. However, do you know that the highest-paid bodyguard in Bollywood charges even more than Shera?

Well yes, the highest-paid bodyguard in Bollywood protects not one but four people and charges a crore more than Shera’s fees. He works for none other than Bollywood’s King Khan Shah Rukh Khan. He is Ravi Singh.

Ravi Singh has been protecting Shah Rukh Khan for 10 years now. They even celebrate birthdays together. Not only SRK but he is often seen protecting his kids Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan, and Aryan Khan. According to media reports, Shah Rukh Khan pays Ravi Singh a huge salary of Rs 3 crore annually. As per this information, Ravi Singh gets a fee of Rs 25 lakh every month making him the highest-paid bodyguard in Bollywood.

On the other hand, Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera who has been the superstar’s shadow for 29 years now, has an annual package is around Rs 2 crore. He charges Rs 15 lakh per month.

Yuvraj Ghorpade, a former bodybuilder who now guards Aamir Khan, and reportedly he is reportedly paid Rs 2 crore annually. Amitabh Bachchan’s bodyguard Jitendra reportedly charges Rs 1.5 crore annually. Shreyas Thele, Akshay Kumar's bodyguard not only protects the Khiladi superstar but also his son Aarav, and reportedly, Shreyas is paid Rs 1.2 crore annually. Deepika Padukone's bodyguard Jalal is also paid between Rs 80 lakhs to 1.2 crore annually.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently prepping for his movie King. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles and is said to be an action drama. Salman Khan on the other hand is shooting for his upcoming movie Sikandar, helmed by AR Murdagoss. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Suniel Shetty and is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2025.

