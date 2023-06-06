This Bollywood director has most number of Rs 100 crore films and it's not Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali or Kabir Khan

Bollywood director with most number of Rs 100 crore movies

Nowadays, with the rise in ticket prices, and global releases, it has become easy to collect Rs 100 crore at the box office. Many Bollywood directors have given blockbuster movies that collected over Rs 100 crore at the box office. However, one of the Bollywood directors has given consecutive 8 blockbuster films and continues to impress the audience with his movies.

The director who has given the most Rs 100 crore movie is the one who impressed audiences with his comedy films to his action films. He introduced Bollywood with a successful cop universe and he is none other the Rohit Shetty.

Rohit Shetty is the one filmmaker who has given 8 consecutive and a total of 9 movies which crossed over Rs 100 crore. The filmmaker has impressed audiences with his direction in movies like Singham, Simba, Golmaal, and Chennai Express among others.

The filmmaker is the first one in Bollywood to give 8 consecutive hits. In 2010, Golmaal 3, one of the movies from his comedy franchise earned Rs 106.34 crore at the box office, then in 2012, Bol Bachchan starring Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan earned Rs 102.94 crore at the box office. Following this, in 2013, his film Chennai Express starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone was a massive hit and earned Rs 140.62 crore at the box office. The very next year, he came up with another movie from his cop universe, Singham Returns and the movie was a commercial hit and collected Rs 140.62 crore.

Keeping his line of success stagnant, the director brought back the iconic couple of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol in the movie Dilwale and though the film clashed with Bajirao Mastani, it collected Rs 148.72 crore at the box office. In 2017, Golmaal Again was released on Diwali, and the film collected Rs 205.69 crore at the box office. Released in 2018, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, Simba was another blockbuster movie that collected Rs 390 crore worldwide at the box office. His recent hit was Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif and the movie collected Rs 293 crore at the box office.

Though the director’s latest movie Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh was a flop, the director has established his place as the director with the most hits in Bollywood. Rohit Shetty has announced his upcoming film Golmaal 5 and the movie Singham Again is also under production. Other than this, the director is also working on his upcoming web series Indian Police Force and will be making his digital debut with the web series starring Sidharth Malhotra. The filmmaker is also known for hosting the reality television game show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

