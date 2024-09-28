Twitter
Meet Bollywood's box office badshah, once a CA, saved Salman's career, pays Akshay's bills; he's worth Rs 15000000000

Meet filmmaker who helped Salman Khan during his rough patch, is now worth Rs 1500 crore.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 02:33 PM IST

Meet Bollywood’s box office badshah, once a CA, saved Salman's career, pays Akshay's bills; he's worth Rs 15000000000
Sajid Nadiadwala
While Shah Rukh Khan is known as Bollywood’s Badshah, this celebrity, who was Akshay Kumar’s classmate, is known as the Badshah of box office. The celerity we are talking about once saved Salman Khan’s career and gave a cult classic with him. In fact, they even decided to get married at the same venue. He is one of Bollywood’s most successful producers Sajid Nadiadwala. 

Sajid Nadiadwala is an Indian film producer, film director, and screenwriter who works in Hindi cinema. His grandfather produced hundreds of films in Mumbai, including Taj Mahal. The family's base was in Malad, where his grandfather owned theatres, and where they had more than 5,000 acres and streets named after them.

OIP-2024-09-28-T142905-556

Sajid completed his CA and degree in law and at the age of 21, he joined JP Dutta as an assistant director. By the age of 25, he established his own production company called Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd. He produced his first film Zulm Ki Hukumat which starred Dharmendra and Govinda and then brought together Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty for the first time on the big screen with his next, Waqt Hamara Hai. 

For the unversed, Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar were classmates. They both went to the same school and used to sit on the same bench together. That’s how they both know each other for decades. Once wishing Sajid Nadiadwala on his birthday, Akshay wrote, “Happy birthday to the man who literally pays my bills, the best producer one could ask for and an even better friend. Sajid Nadiadwala, wishing you an abundance of health, wealth, and happiness."

Not many know that Sajid Nadiadwala was the one who saved Salman Khan’s career when he was going through a rough patch. After Salman Khan’s Karan Arjun, the actor gave three back-to-back flops with Veergati, Yeh Majhdaar, and Khamoshi The Musical. At this point of time, Sajid offered Salman Jeet which became a hit. Then collaborated once again for Judwaa wherein Salman played a double role and despite people warning Sajid of not casting Salman in the film, he made the film which not only became a blockbuster but also a cult classic. After this, they worked together in several hits and blockbusters. 

According to Forbes, Sajid Nadiadwala has a success rate of over 95 percent. The filmmaker has produced 35 movies, 12 blockbusters, eight hits, eight with average collections, and seven flops. He is thus called the ‘Badshah of the box office’ in Bollywood. According to reports, he has a whopping net worth of Rs 1500 crore. 

He is now collaborating with Salman Khan again for his upcoming movie Sikandar. Helmed by AR Murdagoss, the film also stars Suniel Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid next year.

