Meet Bollywood actress with Iraqi mother and Pakistani father, worked with Salman Khan, called Sonu Nigam ‘chameleon’

An actor has to be very careful when it comes to sharing their opinions on the public platforms. Many times, a controversial statement made by an actor directly or indirectly affects the career. Today we will discuss an actress who has been in the news because of her personal life, and not for her professional life.

This actress once dated Salman Khan, and after a few years of relationship, she went all out and made huge claims against the actor. She even claimed that Salman Khan has been a sexual predator, and slammed him as 'narcissistic'.

Meet Somy Ali

Somy Ali was born on March 25, 1976, in Karachi in Sindh, Pakistan to a wealthy family. Somy's mother Tehmina is Iraqi and her father Madan is Pakistani. After she dropped out of school, Ali convinced her father to allow her to move to Mumbai, India. She moved to Mumbai at 16, to work in Bollywood. A major source of inspiration behind her step was Salman Khan, who was Somy's teenage crush.

Somy Ali's brief career

Somy was active in films for merely four to five years. She was seen in Krishan Avtaar (1993), Anth (1994), Teesra Kaun? (1994), Aao Pyaar Karen (1994), Andolan (1995), Mafia (1996), and Chupp (1997).

Somy and Salman were in a relationship?

As per several media reports, Salman and Aly were in a relationship and they dated for eight years, from 1991 to 1999. After their break up, she went to South Florida to continue her studies.

When Somy called Sonu Nigam a chameleon

In an old interview, Somy revealed that she reached out to Sonu to appear on his small chat show. Sonu agreed to it because he wanted to reach Khan. "The purpose was to get back at someone that I was affiliated with in Mumbai back when I was from 16 to 24, I believe I came back to the US when I was 25." Somy further claimed that she tried to reach out to Sonu several times, but he ignored her. Speaking about the same, Somy called Sonu a 'chameleon' and said, "The person whom you used to respect, honour, you put on a pedestal, think that he is such a good person, who said such nice things in the interview, the person all of a sudden is a chameleon, jo bilkul rang badal dete hai (who change colours)."

